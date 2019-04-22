Print This

Commencement Speakers Announced: Fisher, Fresno Pacific, Knox, Lesley, Lincoln, Midwestern State, Morehouse, Pace, Salt Lake CC, Simmons, Soka, U Hartford, UMass, U Montevallo, Westmont, Yeshiva

April 22, 2019
  • Fisher College: Francisco A. Ureña, Massachusetts secretary of veterans’ services.
  • Fresno Pacific University: Johann Matthies, director of mission development in Europe and west and central Asia for Multiply, an international mission organization.
  • Knox College: Bridget Coughlin, president and CEO of the Shedd Aquarium.
  • Lesley University: Anita Hill, a university professor of law, public policy and women’s studies at Brandeis University; and Beth Harry, a professor of special education at the University of Miami.
  • Lincoln University, in Pennsylvania: U.S. representative John R. Lewis.
  • Midwestern State University, in Texas: Tarkan Maner, executive chairman and CEO at Nexenta, a software storage company.
  • Morehouse College: Robert F. Smith, founder, chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners.
  • Pace University: Richard Plepler, former chairman and CEO of HBO.
  • Salt Lake Community College: Luke Williams, a consultant and expert on innovation.
  • Simmons University: Tiffany Dufu, founder and CEO of the Cru, a peer coaching platform for women; and others.
  • Soka University: Leymah Gbowee, the Nobel laureate and Liberian peace activist.
  • University of Hartford: Orin Wolf, lead producer of the Broadway musical The Band's Visit; and Lynn Pasquerella, president of the Association of American Colleges and Universities.
  • University of Massachusetts at Amherst: Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker.
  • University of Montevallo: Richard D. Cummings, the S. Daniel Abraham Professor of Surgery at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School in Boston.
  • Westmont College: Walter Hansen, professor emeritus of New Testament at Fuller Seminary.
  • Yeshiva University: David Friedman, U.S. ambassador to Israel.

