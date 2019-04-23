Print This

April 23, 2019
Comments
 
  • City College of San Francisco: Ricardo Lara, California's insurance commissioner.
  • College of Charleston: Sonya Renee Houston, senior producer for CNN NewsRoom; and others.
  • Maryland Institute College of Art: Abbi Jacobson, co-creator of the Comedy Central series Broad City.
  • New York School of Interior Design: Nate Berkus and Elaine Griffin, both interior designers.
  • Quinnipiac University: John F. Lansing, CEO and director of the U.S. Agency for Global Media; Reggie Eadie, president and chief executive officer of Trinity Health of New England; and others.
  • Raritan Valley Community College: Clint Wallace, senior vice president of human resources at Sanofi.
  • San Francisco Art Institute: Emory Douglas, an artist and Black Panther Party minister of culture; and others.
  • State University of New York at Cobleskill: Thomas J. Vilsack, former U.S. secretary of agriculture.
  • Thomas Aquinas College: The Most Reverend Robert Barron, auxiliary bishop of Los Angeles.
  • West Virginia University: Hilde Lysiak, the 12-year-old publisher of The Orange Street News in Selinsgrove, Pa., and the youngest member of the Society of Professional Journalists; and others.

