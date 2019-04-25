New Presidents or Provosts: Baylor U, Blue Mountain CC, Luna CC, Marymount U, Murray State U, Saint Martin's College, Swansea U, U of Georgia, U of Iowa, U of Reading, WGU Indiana
- Dennis Bailey-Fougnier, vice president of community college affairs at Colorado Mesa University, has been selected as president of Blue Mountain Community College, in Oregon.
- Alison Bell, director of degree completion at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, has been named chancellor of WGU Indiana.
- Kathleen Boyle, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at Saint Martin’s University, in Washington, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
- Paul Boyle, vice chancellor and president of the University of Leicester, in Britain, has been selected as vice chancellor of Swansea University, also in Britain.
- Nancy W. Brickhouse, provost at Saint Louis University, in Missouri, has been selected as provost at Baylor University, in Texas.
- Heshem El-Rewini, dean of the College of Engineering and Mines at the University of North Dakota, has been chosen as provost at Marymount University, in Virginia.
- Montserrat Fuentes, dean and professor in the College of Humanities and Sciences at Virginia Commonwealth University, has been appointed executive vice president and provost at the University of Iowa.
- S. Jack Hu, vice president for research at the University of Michigan, has been named senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at the University of Georgia.
- Robert L. Jackson, president and chief executive officer of the Murray State University Foundation, in Kentucky, has been selected as president of Murray State University.
- Bruce Moses, assistant vice chancellor for accreditation and academic quality improvement and acting assistant vice chancellor of enrollment management and student affairs at Pima County Community College District, in Arizona, has been chosen as president of Luna Community College, in New Mexico.
- Robert Van de Noort, acting vice chancellor and pro vice chancellor for academic planning and resources at the University of Reading, in Britain, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
