Commencement Speakers Announced: Albertus Magnus, College of St. Scholastica, Curry, Farmingdale State, Massasoit CC, Monmouth, Quinebaug Valley CC, San Francisco State, U Maine Farmington, U Maine Presque Isle, U Toledo, Winston-Salem State

Scott Jaschik
May 2, 2019
  • Albertus Magnus College: Kerry Alys Robinson, the founding executive director and global ambassador of the Leadership Roundtable.
  • College of St. Scholastica: Fred de Sam Lazaro, the journalist.
  • Curry College: John Fish, the civic and philanthropic leader.
  • Farmingdale State College of the State University of New York: Kristina M. Johnson, chancellor of SUNY.
  • Massasoit Community College: Lucy Anne Hurston, sociology department chair at Manchester Community College.
  • Monmouth University: Carolyn Porco, the planetary scientist.
  • Quinebaug Valley Community College: U.S. senator Richard Blumenthal.
  • San Francisco State University: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
  • University of Maine at Farmington: Elizabeth Strout, the author.
  • University of Maine at Presque Isle: Maine state representative Harold “Trey” Stewart.
  • University of Toledo: Katie Holmes, the actress.
  • Winston-Salem State University: Kwanza Jones, the recording artist and producer.

