Newly Tenured… at Bellingham Tech, Cedar Crest, Quinnipiac, U of Kansas

Scott Jaschik
May 3, 2019
Bellingham Technical College

  • Anita Peng, mathematics
  • Jan Richards, English
  • Rachael Wright, welding

Cedar Crest College

  • Joshua Harrington, mathematics
  • Lindsey Welch, chemistry

Quinnipiac University

  • Iddrisu Awudu, management
  • Ruby ElKharboutly, software engineering
  • Margaret Gray, nursing
  • Mary Ho, mechanical engineering
  • Stephanie Jacobson, social work
  • Stephen McGuinn, criminal justice
  • Martine Mirrione, biomedical sciences
  • Sheila Molony, nursing
  • Rachida Parks, computer information systems
  • Jeffrey Saerys-Foy, psychology
  • Therese Sprinkle, management
  • Molly Yanity, journalism
  • Robert Yawson, management

University of Kansas

  • Subini Ancy Annamma, special education
  • Nazli Avdan, political science
  • Jordan Bass, health, sport and exercise science
  • Katie Batza, women’s, gender and sexuality studies
  • Joseph Brewer, environmental studies
  • Jonathan Brumberg, speech-language-hearing: sciences and disorders
  • Hui Cai, architecture
  • Marco Caricato, chemistry
  • Juliana Carlson, social welfare
  • Haiyang Chao, aerospace engineering
  • Andrew Denning, history
  • Abbey Dvorak, music therapy
  • Jessica Gerschultz, African and African American studies
  • Farhan Karim, architecture
  • Minyoung Kim, international business
  • Kevin Leonard, chemical and petroleum engineering
  • Remy Lequesne, civil, environmental and architectural engineering
  • Jian Li, civil, environmental and architectural engineering
  • Lin Liu, mechanical engineering
  • Lindsey Ward Lyles, urban planning program
  • Ahreum Maeng, marketing
  • Corey Maley, philosophy
  • Brittany Melton, pharmacy practice
  • Patrick Miller, political science
  • Martin Nedbal, musicology
  • Eileen Nutting, philosophy
  • Matthew O'Reilly, civil, environmental and architectural engineering
  • Bradley Osborn, music theory
  • Betsaida Reyes, librarian
  • Alessandro Salandrino, electrical engineering and computer science
  • Benjamin Sikes, ecology and evolutionary biology
  • David Slusky, economics
  • Terry Soo, mathematics
  • Daniel Tapia Takaki, physics and astronomy
  • Dai “Dan” Tran, civil, environmental and architectural engineering
  • James R. Walters, ecology and evolutionary biology
  • Amber Watts, psychology
  • Heechul Yun, electrical engineering and computer science
  • Liqin Zhao, pharmacology and toxicology

