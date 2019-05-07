Topics

Print This

New Programs: eSports, Communication, Business, Information Systems, Electrical Engineering, Public Health, Software Development, Nutrition

By

Scott Jaschik
May 7, 2019
Comments
 

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careres

Search Over 35,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Suicide-Prevention Training for All
‘The Scientific Attitude’
Warren Zeroes In on Race

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Northeastern's Business School Partners With For-Profit

White House Forms Committee on U.S. Research

Academic Minute: Recyclable by Design

U of New Hampshire Starts Test-Optional Pilot

Tweet From the Past Comes Back to Haunt USC

MIT Press Fund for Diverse Voices

Popular Right Now

Quality of Graduates in Africa | The World View

Cengage and McGraw-Hill merge

The disadvantages and dangers of making cuts to the liberal arts (opinion)

Updates on admission scandal, with $6.5 million parents identified and two more parents pleading gui

Essay on making student learning the focus of higher education

Dartmouth and University of Virginia drop Coalition application

Washington State Legislature votes to restore affirmative action

North Carolina press seeks sustainable open-access model for monographs

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

Back to Top