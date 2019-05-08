Print This

Commencement Speakers Announced: Bryant, Catholic, Elizabeth City State, Emmanuel, Florida A&M, Georgetown, Hilbert, Kean, Saint Joseph's, St. Lawrence, UConn, U La Verne, Whittier

Scott Jaschik
May 8, 2019
  • Bryant University: Laura Ipsen, president and CEO of Ellucian.
  • Catholic University: Jesús Colina, the journalist.
  • Elizabeth City State University: Tyrone Poole, the author, entrepreneur and television personality.
  • Emmanuel College: Doris Kearns Goodwin, the historian.
  • Florida A&M University: Andrew Gillum, the 2018 Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate; and others.
  • Georgetown University: Madeleine K. Albright, former U.S. secretary of state; and others.
  • Hilbert College: Sister Edmunette Paczesny, president emerita at Hilbert.
  • Kean University: Jeff Daniels, the actor; and Nancy Giles, the actress.
  • Saint Joseph's University: Anne Welsh McNulty, an investment executive and philanthropist; and Christopher Gheysens, president and CEO of Wawa Inc.
  • St. Lawrence University: Jeffery Boyd, former president and CEO of Priceline; and others.
  • University of Connecticut: William Julius Wilson, the Lewis P. and Linda Geyer University Professor of Sociology at Harvard University; and others.
  • University of La Verne: U.S. representative Grace Flores Napolitano.
  • Whittier College: Maria Salinas, the business leader.

