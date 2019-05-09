New Presidents or Provosts: Barry U, Bellarmine U, Chemeketa CC, Highland CC, Judson College, Northern Wyoming CC District, U of Texas-El Paso, Wentworth Institute of Technology
- Mike Allen, vice president for student affairs at Catholic University of America, in Washington, D.C., has been appointed president of Barry University, in Florida.
- Deborah Fox, director of business operations and management at the Independence School District, in Kansas, has been named the 44th president of Highland Community College, in Kansas.
- Paul Gore, dean of the College of Professional Sciences and a professor of psychology at Xavier University, in Ohio, has been selected as provost of Bellarmine University, in Kentucky.
- Jessica Howard, president of the Southeast campus of Portland Community College, in Oregon, has been chosen as president/CEO of Chemeketa Community College, also in Oregon.
- W. Mark Tew, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Howard Payne University, in Texas, has been named president of Judson College, in Alabama.
- Mark Thompson, executive vice president and provost at Quinnipiac University, in Connecticut, has been selected as president of Wentworth Institute of Technology, in Massachusetts.
- Walter Tribley, superintendent/president of the Monterey Peninsula Community College District, in California, has been appointed president of the Northern Wyoming Community College District.
- Heather Wilson, secretary of the U.S. Air Force, has been selected as president of the University of Texas at El Paso.
