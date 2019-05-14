Print This

Newly Tenured… at Babson, Kenyon, Moravian, St. Catherine, Wagner

Scott Jaschik
May 14, 2019
Babson College

  • Wiljeana Glover, technology, operations and information management
  • Jonathan Sims, management

Kenyon College

  • Patrick Bottiger, history
  • Pierre Dairon, French
  • Andrew Engell, psychology
  • PJ Glandon, economics
  • James McGavran, Russian
  • Micah Myers, classics
  • Celso Villegas, sociology

Moravian College

  • Dawn Goodolf, nursing
  • Ruth Melenda, physics

St. Catherine University, in Minnesota

  • Elaine James, theology
  • Kristine Pelatt, mathematics
  • Lisa Kiesel, social work
  • Anthony Molaro, library and information science
  • Sarah Rand, business administration

Wagner College

  • Alison Arant, English
  • Utteeyo Dasgupta, economics
  • Dane Stalcup, modern languages, literatures and cultures

