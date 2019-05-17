New Presidents or Provosts: Central Oregon CC, Colorado State U, Columbia College Chicago, James Sprunt CC, Mansfield U of Pa., North Carolina CC System, Presidio Graduate School, Tougaloo College, Tufts U, U of Dallas
- Nadine Aubry, dean of the College of Engineering and University Distinguished Professor at Northeastern University, in Massachusetts, has been selected as provost and senior vice president at Tufts University, also in Massachusetts.
- Jay Carraway, vice president of continuing education at Lenoir Community College, in North Carolina, has been appointed president of James Sprunt Community College, also in North Carolina.
- Laurie Chesley, provost and executive vice president for academic and student affairs at Grand Rapids Community College, in Michigan, has been named president of Central Oregon Community College.
- Marcella David, vice president for academic affairs at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, has been named senior vice president and provost at Columbia College Chicago, in Illinois.
- Kimberly Gold, president of Robeson Community College, in North Carolina, has been appointed senior vice president and chief academic officer of the North Carolina Community College System.
- Thomas S. Hibbs, dean of the Honors College and distinguished professor of ethics and culture at Baylor University, in Texas, has been chosen as president of the University of Dallas, also in Texas.
- Liz Maw, president of NetImpact, a leadership organization in California, has been named president of Presidio Graduate School, in California.
- Joyce E. McConnell, provost and vice president for academic affairs at West Virginia University, has been selected as president of Colorado State University.
- Charles E. Patterson, senior adviser for executive outreach in the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Federal Student Aid, in Washington, D.C., has been appointed president of Mansfield University of Pennsylvania.
- Carmen J. Walters, executive vice president of enrollment management, student success and institutional relations at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, has been chosen as president of Tougaloo College, also in Mississippi.
