Ohio State issues report on abuse of scores of former students by doctor

Print This

Ohio State Finds 177 Cases of Abuse of Former Students

Report finds that university employees knew about the abuse by a doctor and failed to act.

By

Scott Jaschik
May 17, 2019
Comments
 

At least 177 former students at Ohio State University were abused by a doctor at the institution, an independent investigation commissioned by the university has concluded. The report was released Friday morning.

The abuse was by Richard Strauss, who was employed by the university as a doctor from 1978 to 1998. Strauss died in 2005.

Ohio State missed the chance to prevent much of the abuse, the report found. "University personnel at the time had knowledge of complaints and concerns about Strauss’ conduct as early as 1979 but failed to investigate or act meaningfully," said a statement from the university. "In 1996, Ohio State removed Strauss from his role as a physician in both the Department of Athletics and Student Health Services. His actions were reported to the State Medical Board of Ohio that same year. The report found that the university failed to report Strauss’ conduct to law enforcement. He was allowed to voluntarily retire in 1998 with emeritus status."

Ohio State currently faces three lawsuits from abuse victims.

The number of abuse victims and the failure of the university to prevent abuse are both consistent with long-term abuse by doctors at Michigan State University and the University of Southern California.

The abuse at Ohio State was all of male athletes. The executive summary of the investigation report says that Strauss's abuse ranged from "overt," such as "fondling to the point of erection and ejaculation," to more "subtle acts." The latter category includes requiring students to strip naked when there was no medical need to do so, or asking questions about students' sexual practices. Typically, the report found, the abuse "escalated over time." The university released the report with names redacted and a warning that the report contains explicit descriptions of sexual abuse.

Ohio State's president, Michael V. Drake, issued a letter to the campus Friday.

"The findings are shocking and painful to comprehend," Drake wrote. "On behalf of the university, we offer our profound regret and sincere apologies to each person who endured Strauss’ abuse. Our institution’s fundamental failure at the time to prevent this abuse was unacceptable -- as were the inadequate efforts to thoroughly investigate complaints raised by students and staff members. This independent investigation was completed because of the strength and courage of survivors. We thank each of them for their willingness to share their experiences."

Drake noted that the university has adopted many additional safeguards to prevent abuse in the years since Strauss was employed there.

"Issues of sexual misconduct and abuse challenge our society in real and important ways. We will continue to work to ensure that Ohio State is at the forefront of addressing these critical issues and enhancing the safety and well-being of our community," Drake said.

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careres

Search Over 35,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Last-Minute Tenure Threat
Uproar Over Anti-Immigrant Memes
Student Aid Verification Process Falls Short

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Buttigieg Backs Debt-Free College

Report on Demise of a Public-Private Partnership

New Income-Share Fund for San Diego County

Academic Minute: Roll Snap Golden Manakins

Inflation for Colleges Estimated to Rise 2.6% in 2019

After Rejection, Pro-Israel Group at Williams Recognized

Popular Right Now

College Board will add adversity score for everyone taking the SAT

Exploring student views on inclusivity on campuses (opinion)

Governing board at University of Mississippi debates professor's tweets

Ohio State issues report on abuse of scores of former students by doctor

Inspector general dings federal process for verifying student aid

Board chair of two-year college posted Islamophobic and anti-immigrant memes on social media

Gates and state-college group co-chair postsecondary value commission

An Epic Update on Collegiate Esports | Student Affairs and Technology

George Washington University student files Clery Act complaint against institution

Back to Top