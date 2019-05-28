Print This

New Presidents or Provosts: Corning CC, Howard Payne U, Johnson & Wales U, Santa Clara U, U of Southern California

By

Doug Lederman
May 28, 2019
Comments
 
  • Marie Bernardo-Sousa, L.P.D., senior vice president of administration and enrollment management at Johnson & Wales University, in Rhode Island, has been promoted to president there.
  • Carol L. Folt, former chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, has been named president of the University of Southern California.
  • Cory Hines, vice president of enrollment at Dallas Baptist University, in Texas, has been chosen as president of Howard Payne University, also in Texas.
  • William Mullaney, vice president of academic affairs at Bergen Community College, in New Jersey, has been appointed president of Corning Community College, part of the State University of New York system.
  • The Reverend Kevin O’Brien, S.J., dean of the Jesuit School of Theology at Santa Clara University, in California, has been selected as president there.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careres

Search Over 35,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Retaining Gender Inequity?
Turning to Courts for Loan Forgiveness
Boosting Aid With a Tax on Business

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Illinois Will End Residential M.B.A.

Sultan of Brunei Returns Honorary Oxford Degree

Scientist Fired From Emory Disputes Charges

A Ph.D., 50 Years After Being Sexually Harassed

National Spelling Bee Goes Pay-to-Play

Academic Minute: Microbes

Popular Right Now

Professor loses sex discrimination case over her pay but vows to fight on

College Board will add adversity score for everyone taking the SAT

High school student newspaper takes a stand against elitism and boasting about college acceptance

Sultan of Brunei Returns Honorary Oxford Degree

Harvard Is Bad at Management | Just Visiting

Illinois Will End Residential M.B.A.

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)

A Ph.D., 50 Years After Being Sexually Harassed

Back to Top