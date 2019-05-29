Print This

Newly Tenured… at Emporia State, Furman, Miami of Ohio, Middlebury, Washington

Scott Jaschik
May 29, 2019
Emporia State University

  • Marc Fusaro, business administration
  • Jennie Long, elementary education, early childhood and special education
  • Jeffrey Muldoon, business administration
  • Lei Wen, accounting, information systems and finance

Furman University

  • Cecilia Kang, music
  • Erin Wamsley, psychology
  • Patricia P. Sasser, library

Miami University, in Ohio

  • Katherine Abbott, sociology and gerontology
  • Katherine Batchelor, teacher education
  • Karen Brown, nursing
  • Kristen Budd, sociology and gerontology
  • Amelie Davis, geography and the Institute for the Environment and Sustainability
  • Bob De Schutter, Armstrong Institute of Interactive Media Studies
  • Scott Friend, marketing
  • Mack Hagood, media, journalism and film
  • Frank Huang, music
  • Yao “Henry” Jin, management
  • Seonjin Kim, statistics
  • Dominik Konkolewicz, chemistry and biochemistry
  • Jonathan Kunstman, psychology
  • Jeff Kuznekoff, interdisciplinary and communication studies
  • Hongmei Li, media, journalism and film
  • Michele Navakas, English
  • Barbara Oswald, social and behavioral sciences
  • Andrew Paluch, chemical, paper and biomedical engineering
  • Alexandru Alin Pogan, mathematics
  • Andrea Righi, French and Italian
  • Jennifer Rode, nursing
  • Amy Roberts, family science and social work
  • Brody Ruihley, kinesiology and health
  • Eric Stenstrom, marketing
  • Leslie Stoel, marketing and College of Creative Arts, fashion
  • Suzanne Stricklin, nursing
  • Chris Sutter, management 
  • Sarah Watt, educational psychology

Middlebury College

  • Keegan Callanan, political science
  • Daniel Silva, Luso-Hispanic studies

Washington College, in Maryland

  • Jennie Carr, biology

