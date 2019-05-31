Author discusses new book on college completion data and their shortcomings

‘The College Completion Glass -- Half-Full or Half-Empty?’
Author discusses new book about flaws in the way many people evaluate college completion.
To many students, parents, taxpayers and politicians, a key way to measure colleges' success is their graduation rates. A new book, The College Completion Glass -- Half-Full or Half-Empty? (Rowman and Littlefield), challenges much of the way college completion is talked about. The book argues that other measures matter as well, and that completion rates need context to be understood.
The author is Tiffany Beth Mfume, assistant vice president for student success and retention at Morgan State University. She responded via email to questions about the book.
Q: Many discussions of colleges' performance focus on graduation rates. You suggest that there are problems with these rates. What are the problems?
A: I continue to challenge federal guidelines for retention and graduation rates. Unlike the National Student Clearinghouse, which tracks enrollment and awarded degrees to explore the six-year outcomes of a cohort of first-time-in-college degree-seeking students to include student completion anywhere, persistence anywhere (not just at the starting institution), college outcomes broken out by student age at first entry, and enrollment status in all terms of enrollment (not just the first term), the National Center for Education Statistics’ Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) excludes transfer students, mature students, part-time students and students who begin college in terms other than fall. [Editor's note: The book was written before some recent changes in federal data collection methodologies.] One major problem with the IPEDS graduation rate is that transfer students count against the cohort graduation rate at the institution of origin, and the new institution does not receive credit for their graduation, either.
Q: Many criticize the federal methodology for graduation rates. Could there be a better way to calculate federal rates?
A: One alternative to the federal methodology is the Student Achievement Measure (SAM), an improved way to report undergraduate student progress and completion by including a greater proportion of students as well as tracking students who enroll in multiple higher education institutions. The SAM tracks student movement across postsecondary institutions to provide a more complete picture of undergraduate student progress and completion within the higher education system. Counting and tracking the success of all students, traditional first-time, full-time freshmen, as well as nontraditional, mature, part-time and transfer students across both two-year and four-year institutions for four years, six years, eight years and 10 years can add tremendous value and better understanding of postsecondary education.
Q: Is Morgan State's rate, (per College Scorecard) a good way to evaluate Morgan State? How do graduation rates (as calculated today) hurt minority-serving institutions such as Morgan State?
A: The College Scorecard lists Morgan's 2010 freshman cohort six-year graduation rate as 35 percent in 2016. Our IPEDS 2011 freshman cohort six-year graduation rate was 38 percent in 2017, and our IPEDS 2012 freshman cohort six-year graduation rate was 39 percent in 2018. Morgan State University's current 2013 freshman cohort six-year graduation rate is 43 percent for 2019.
Unfortunately, most public rating and/or ranking databases run one to three years behind current institutional data, which is yet another flaw of the federal tracking system. Since minority-serving institutions (MSIs) are likely to enroll students who have lower probabilities for completion, including minority students, low-income students, first-generation students and academically underprepared students, federal graduation rate methodology undermines student success and disadvantages MSIs and colleges that serve underserved populations. When SAT scores and/or Pell funding (for low-income students) are controlled for, retention and graduation rates for MSIs are generally higher than expected.
At Morgan State University, a public historically black university with a total population of 7,800 students, more than 55 percent of undergraduate students are eligible to receive Pell Grants. The expected six-year graduation rate for low-income (Pell-eligible) African American students is approximately 30 percent; Morgan's graduation rates … in context, represent an actual overperformance. In spite of postsecondary degree-attainment gaps by race and ethnicity, MSIs and HBCUs often overperform when predicted graduation rates are calculated using regression analysis to control for household income, first-generation status and/or standardized test scores.
Q: Your book discusses a "value added" approach. Can you explain that concept?
A: Concerns about student loan debt, the employment rate of college graduates and the viability of institutions of higher learning leave many people asking, “Is a college degree really worth it?” My book focuses on best practices for increasing retention and graduation rates from the “value added” perspective and encourages colleges and universities not to rely on deficit modeling for college completion efforts.
While it is tempting to dwell on the deficits of students, whether they are financial deficits or academic deficits, the institutions making the greatest strides in student success always are endeavoring to explore new strategies, expand existing initiatives and engage with colleagues and leaders in the field of higher education. The benefits of earning a college degree are undeniable; college graduates are less likely to be unemployed, more likely to have health benefits and more likely to own a home. College graduates earn more money, live healthier lifestyles, have longer life expectancy, report greater satisfaction levels and claim higher quality of life. The "value added" approach focuses on college education as the most proven, invaluable lifetime investment and the most reliable path to upward mobility and socioeconomic class reassignment.
Q: You discuss problems with the "deficit model" -- would you elaborate on that?
A: I often have observed higher education professionals being critical of ourselves when it comes to retention and graduation rates. I attend about a dozen conferences and convenings per year, and it is not uncommon to explore deficit-style themes in reference to what is missing in higher education, what institutions are not doing well in higher education and what changes need to be made to “save” higher education.
Of course, higher education professionals can do better by improving systems, well educating students and preparing college graduates who are ready to take on the challenges of graduate school, career, entrepreneurship, volunteerism and civic engagement. However, educators and critics of postsecondary education often dwell on the half-empty portion instead of the half-full portion of the college completion glass. More than half of all students at four-year postsecondary institutions actually graduate according to the stringent federal definition of college graduation. I believe that a focus on what we’ve done well for the half of students who do finish on time can inform our efforts to enhance student success and increase college completion rates for the other half.
Read more by
Topics
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Satirical Tweet Causes Epic #SAchat Reaction | Student Affairs and Technology
Free speech debate sparked by controversial BDS speech at a commencement
Students should stop treating faculty as expendable (opinion)
Virginia Tech Will Pay Some New Students to Delay
Intensive English Enrollments Decline Again
Author discusses new book on college completion data and their shortcomings
Researchers want less restrictive policies on accepting money from Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, bu
Who Counts as a Person of Color? | Conversations on Diversity
Panel focuses on mental health needs of international students
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
SEND ME THE NEWS
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe?{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* emailAddress *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Activate Account
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Set Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Account Info{* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* resendLink *} {* middleName *} {* gender *} {* birthdate *} {* phone *} {* mobile *} {* addressStreetAddress1 *} {* addressStreetAddress2 *} {* addressCity *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* addressState *} {* addressCountry *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!