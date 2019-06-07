Print This

New Programs: Hispanic Studies, Strategic Communication, Sports Studies, Analytics, Translation

Scott Jaschik
June 7, 2019
  • Graceland University is starting a bachelor's program in Hispanic studies.
  • Marquette University is starting an online bachelor of arts in strategic communications. The program is the first fully online undergraduate program at the university.
  • Tulane University is starting an online master's program in sports studies.
  • University of Dallas is starting a master of science in cyberintelligence and a master of science in financial analytics.
  • University of New Orleans is starting a certificate program in translation and interpreting for those seeking to use those skills in legal and health-care careers.

Scott Jaschik

