Print This

New Presidents or Provosts: Bloomsburg U, Centre College, Endicott College, Holy Names U, Mississippi Delta CC, Missouri Western State U, Northern Illinois U, Santa Fe CC, U of Tennessee-Chattanooga

By

Doug Lederman
June 11, 2019
Comments
 

Read more by

Doug Lederman

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careres

Search Over 35,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

When Should the Board
Have Known?
Fallout From Pregnancy Bias Claim
What the Freshmen Are Reading

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Another Campus-Based Physician Accused

Study on Barriers for Student Internships

Athletes Miss Out on High-Impact Practices, Study Says

Academic Minute: Forests and the Brain

Professor Criticized for Comments on Immigration

Hampshire Accreditation Decision Pushed Back

Popular Right Now

Common freshman reading for 2019

Tied to bishop scandal, Wheeling Jesuit chairman steps down months after exigency

UCLA postdoc says she was retaliated against for raising pregnancy discrimination issues

RIT autism program continues to expand

Oberlin ordered to pay bakery $11 million over protests

Colleges should stop viewing Chinese students merely as threats or cash cows (opinion)

Teaching strategies for helping make students more responsible for their own learning (opinion)

New data show the economic value of earning a bachelor's degree remains high

Thoughts on the LA Times Story on USC and 2U | Technology and Learning

Back to Top