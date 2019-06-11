New Presidents or Provosts: Bloomsburg U, Centre College, Endicott College, Holy Names U, Mississippi Delta CC, Missouri Western State U, Northern Illinois U, Santa Fe CC, U of Tennessee-Chattanooga
- Steven R. DiSalvo, former president of Saint Anselm College, in New Hampshire, has been selected as president of Endicott College, in Massachusetts.
- Ellen Goldey, dean of the Harriet L. Wilkes Honors College at Florida Atlantic University, has been appointed vice president for academic affairs and dean of the college at Centre College, in Kentucky.
- Michael Groener, interim president of Holy Names University, in California, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Jerold L. Hale, dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the College of Charleston, has been selected as provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
- Beth Fisher Ingram, provost and vice president for academic affairs at North Dakota State University, has been chosen as executive vice president and provost at Northern Illinois University.
- Tyrone Jackson, vice president for the Utica campus and administrative services at Hinds Community College, in Mississippi, has been named president of Mississippi Delta Community College.
- Carol Kim, associate vice chancellor for academic innovation and partnerships at the University of Maine system, has been chosen as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at the University at Albany, part of the State University of New York system.
- Diana Rogers-Adkinson, dean of the College of Education, Health and Human Studies at Southeast Missouri State University, has been appointed provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Bloomsburg University, in Pennsylvania.
- Rebecca K. Rowley, president of Clovis Community College, in New Mexico, has been selected as president of Santa Fe Community College, also in New Mexico.
- Matthew Wilson, professor of law and former president of the University of Akron, has been named president of Missouri Western State University.
