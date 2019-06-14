Print This

Newly Tenured… at Clarkson, Colby, Indiana Northwest, Norwich, U San Diego, Virginia Tech

Scott Jaschik
June 14, 2019
Clarkson University

  • Ali Boolani, physical therapy

Colby College

  • Denise Bruesewitz, environmental studies
  • Tasha Dunn, geology
  • Daniel LaFave, economics
  • Elizabeth McGrath, physics and astronomy
  • Ronald Peck, biology
  • Sonja Thomas, women’s, gender and sexuality studies
  • Natalie Zelensky, music

Indiana University Northwest

  • Tia Walker, chemistry
  • Micah Pollak, business

Norwich University

  • David Feinauer, electrical engineering
  • Llynne Kiernan, nursing
  • Sean Kramer, mathematics
  • Min Li, sociology
  • Tolya Stonorov, architecture
  • Matthew Thomas, psychology
  • Jessica Wood, nursing

University of San Diego

  • Emilie Amrein, music
  • Jessica Bell, chemistry and biochemistry
  • Barbara Bliss, business
  • Austin Choi-Fitzpatrick, peace studies
  • Saturnino Garcia, engineering
  • Adam Haberman, biology
  • Imane Khalil, engineering
  • Koonyong Kim, English
  • Diane Keeling, communication studies
  • Marcelle Maese-Cohen, English
  • Rico Monge, theology and religious studies
  • Ivan Ortiz, English
  • Greg Prieto, sociology
  • Martin Repinecz, languages, cultures and literatures
  • Ruixia (Sandy) Shi, business
  • Steve Tammelleo, philosophy
  • Suzanne Walther, environmental and ocean sciences

Virginia Tech

  • Nicole Abaid, biomedical engineering and mechanics
  • Irving Coy Allen, biomedical sciences and pathobiology
  • Lara Anderson, physics
  • Thomas Archibald, agricultural, leadership and community education
  • Brian Badgley, School of Plant and Environmental Sciences
  • Edwin Barnes, physics
  • Scott Barrett, forest resources and environmental conservation
  • Andrea Bertke, population health sciences
  • Jennifer Bondy, sociology
  • Cayelan Carey, biological sciences
  • Leandro Castello, fish and wildlife conservation
  • Clayton Caswell, biomedical sciences and pathobiology
  • Julianne Chung, mathematics
  • Kelly Cobourn, forest resources and environmental conservation
  • Harpreet Singh Dhillon, electrical and computer engineering
  • Samer El-Kadi, animal and poultry sciences
  • Gonzalo Ferreira, dairy science
  • James Gray, physics
  • Adrienne Ivory, communication
  • Ran Jin, industrial and system engineering
  • Changhee Jung, computer science
  • Luke Juran, geography
  • Andrew Kemper, biomedical engineering and mechanics
  • Brook Kennedy, industrial design
  • Kiho Lee, animal and poultry sciences
  • Yang Liu, mechanical engineering
  • Nneka Logan, communication
  • Paul Marek, entomology
  • Frank May, marketing
  • F. Marc Michel, geosciences
  • Yuliya Minkova, modern and classical languages and literatures
  • Shalini Misra, urban affairs and planning
  • Kimberly Morgan, agricultural and applied economics
  • Marcus Myers, communication
  • Amanda Nelson, School of Performing Arts
  • Charles Nichols, School of Performing Arts
  • Kenneth Oestreich, biomedical sciences and pathobiology
  • Megan O'Rourke, School of Plant and Environmental Sciences
  • Bodicherla Aditya Prakash, computer science
  • Robin Queen, biomedical engineering and mechanics
  • Jennifer Sano-Franchini, English
  • Andrew Scerri, political science
  • Kendra Sewall, biological sciences
  • Nina Stark, civil and environmental engineering
  • Robert Thomas, forest resources and environmental conservation
  • Kelly Trogdon, philosophy
  • Xiaowei Wu, statistics
  • Ariana Wyatt, School of Performing Arts

Scott Jaschik

