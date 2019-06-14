Newly Tenured… at Clarkson, Colby, Indiana Northwest, Norwich, U San Diego, Virginia Tech
- Ali Boolani, physical therapy
- Denise Bruesewitz, environmental studies
- Tasha Dunn, geology
- Daniel LaFave, economics
- Elizabeth McGrath, physics and astronomy
- Ronald Peck, biology
- Sonja Thomas, women’s, gender and sexuality studies
- Natalie Zelensky, music
- Tia Walker, chemistry
- Micah Pollak, business
Norwich University
- David Feinauer, electrical engineering
- Llynne Kiernan, nursing
- Sean Kramer, mathematics
- Min Li, sociology
- Tolya Stonorov, architecture
- Matthew Thomas, psychology
- Jessica Wood, nursing
- Emilie Amrein, music
- Jessica Bell, chemistry and biochemistry
- Barbara Bliss, business
- Austin Choi-Fitzpatrick, peace studies
- Saturnino Garcia, engineering
- Adam Haberman, biology
- Imane Khalil, engineering
- Koonyong Kim, English
- Diane Keeling, communication studies
- Marcelle Maese-Cohen, English
- Rico Monge, theology and religious studies
- Ivan Ortiz, English
- Greg Prieto, sociology
- Martin Repinecz, languages, cultures and literatures
- Ruixia (Sandy) Shi, business
- Steve Tammelleo, philosophy
- Suzanne Walther, environmental and ocean sciences
- Nicole Abaid, biomedical engineering and mechanics
- Irving Coy Allen, biomedical sciences and pathobiology
- Lara Anderson, physics
- Thomas Archibald, agricultural, leadership and community education
- Brian Badgley, School of Plant and Environmental Sciences
- Edwin Barnes, physics
- Scott Barrett, forest resources and environmental conservation
- Andrea Bertke, population health sciences
- Jennifer Bondy, sociology
- Cayelan Carey, biological sciences
- Leandro Castello, fish and wildlife conservation
- Clayton Caswell, biomedical sciences and pathobiology
- Julianne Chung, mathematics
- Kelly Cobourn, forest resources and environmental conservation
- Harpreet Singh Dhillon, electrical and computer engineering
- Samer El-Kadi, animal and poultry sciences
- Gonzalo Ferreira, dairy science
- James Gray, physics
- Adrienne Ivory, communication
- Ran Jin, industrial and system engineering
- Changhee Jung, computer science
- Luke Juran, geography
- Andrew Kemper, biomedical engineering and mechanics
- Brook Kennedy, industrial design
- Kiho Lee, animal and poultry sciences
- Yang Liu, mechanical engineering
- Nneka Logan, communication
- Paul Marek, entomology
- Frank May, marketing
- F. Marc Michel, geosciences
- Yuliya Minkova, modern and classical languages and literatures
- Shalini Misra, urban affairs and planning
- Kimberly Morgan, agricultural and applied economics
- Marcus Myers, communication
- Amanda Nelson, School of Performing Arts
- Charles Nichols, School of Performing Arts
- Kenneth Oestreich, biomedical sciences and pathobiology
- Megan O'Rourke, School of Plant and Environmental Sciences
- Bodicherla Aditya Prakash, computer science
- Robin Queen, biomedical engineering and mechanics
- Jennifer Sano-Franchini, English
- Andrew Scerri, political science
- Kendra Sewall, biological sciences
- Nina Stark, civil and environmental engineering
- Robert Thomas, forest resources and environmental conservation
- Kelly Trogdon, philosophy
- Xiaowei Wu, statistics
- Ariana Wyatt, School of Performing Arts
