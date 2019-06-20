New Presidents or Provosts: Colorado State U, Georgia Gwinnett College, Newberry College, Northern Arizona U, St. Norbert College, U at Albany, U of Pittsburgh-Bradford and Titusville, U of York, Utah Valley U, Youngstown State U
- Jennifer Bonds-Raacke, dean of the graduate school and office of scholarship and sponsored projects at Fort Hays State University, in Kansas, has been named vice president for academic affairs at St. Norbert College, in Wisconsin.
- Charlie Jeffery, senior vice principal at the University of Edinburgh, in Scotland, has been appointed as vice chancellor and president of the University of York, in Britain.
- Jann Luciana Joseph, interim chancellor of Indiana University at South Bend, has been selected as president of Georgia Gwinnett College.
- Carol Kim, associate vice chancellor for academic innovation and partnerships at the University of Maine system, has been chosen as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at the University at Albany, part of the State University of New York system.
- Catherine Koverola, provost and senior adviser at the African Leadership University, in Mauritius, has been named president of the University of Pittsburgh’s Bradford and Titusville campuses, in Pennsylvania.
- Joyce E. McConnell, provost and vice president for academic affairs at West Virginia University, has been selected as president of Colorado State University.
- Sidney Parrish Jr., interim vice president for academic affairs at Newberry College, in South Carolina, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
- Brien N. Smith, dean of the Scott College of Business at Indiana State University, has been named provost and vice president for academic affairs at Youngstown State University, in Ohio.
- Diane Stearns, interim dean of the College of Engineering, Informatics and Applied Sciences at Northern Arizona University, has been promoted to provost and vice president for academic affairs there.
- F. Wayne Vaught, dean and chief academic officer of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Missouri at Kansas City, has been chosen as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Utah Valley University.
Read more by
