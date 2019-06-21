Smoke and Mirrors -- and a Black Medical School
A historically black medical college intends to use a $7 million grant from an e-cigarette giant to study the effects of tobacco. Some question the ethics.
Many advocates for African Americans as well as public health experts are questioning the decision of a historically black medical college to accept a $7 million donation from e-cigarette giant Juul. However, the college’s president has said the college knew exactly what it was getting into.
Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tenn., recently announced the donation from Juul. Meharry president James Hildreth, in an essay in The Tennessean, said that the college accepted the grant with “eyes wide open.”
“We know exactly who we are,” Hildreth said. “We know exactly who we are dealing with. We know exactly what we are getting into. And we know exactly who we aim to serve: the six million African Americans who are smokers, even as we expect to impact a much larger swath of the population.”
With this grant, which will allow the college to open the Center for the Study of Social Determinants of Health, Hildreth said Meharry will be at the “forefront” of e-cigarette research.
Juul has surged in recent years to lead the e-cigarette market, accounting for 68 percent of the market share in July 2018 according to CNBC, and Reuters found one in 20 American adults were using e-cigarettes as of August 2018. The company has butted heads with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on a number of occasions amid suspicions Juul is encouraging youth e-cigarette use.
Backlash toward Meharry’s acceptance of the grant is based on evidence that black people are more likely than others to smoke and to experience negative health effects as a result. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, black Americans have a higher risk than the general population of dying as a result of tobacco-related diseases, such as heart disease, cancer or strokes.
The CDC also warns that the tobacco industry has historically targeted black Americans in advertising campaigns, directing larger amounts of advertising toward black Americans than other groups. The CDC specifically said the tobacco industry has attempted to maintain a positive image among black Americans by “making contributions to minority higher education institutions, elected officials, civic and community organizations, and scholarship programs.”
According to The New York Times, Juul has recently hired a number of black leaders to serve as lobbyists within the organization, including Benjamin Jealous, the former head of the NAACP; Heather Foster, a former adviser to President Obama; and Chaka Burgess, who serves on the board of the NAACP. Sharon Eubanks, an advisory board member of the Center for Tobacco Control Research and Education at the University of California, San Francisco, told the Times the idea that Meharry would be able to a maintain independence from Juul was a “fantasy.”
“Juul is cozying up to the black community, and that makes it harder for some parts of the black community to call them out on their targeting of African Americans,” Eubanks told the Times.
The National African American Tobacco Prevention Network has warned against the use of Juul, particularly because Juul offers menthol flavors, which the NAATPN says is more harmful than regular tobacco and disproportionately affects black Americans. The NAATPN fact sheet on Juul use calls on lawmakers to better regulate Juul.
"JUUL e-cigarette has a potent amount of nicotine with 5 percent of nicotine weight which equals the amount of nicotine in a pack of cigarettes or 200 puffs," the NAATPN fact sheet for Juul reads. "A combination of federal, state and local policy options can be pursued to strengthen regulation of Juul and other e-cigarettes."
Hildreth, in his editorial, said he was aware of the public health questions raised by the tobacco industry's philanthropy.
“This scourge on black America is not of black America’s making. Consider: the tobacco industry has intentionally and maliciously marketed cigarettes to minority communities over the past century. It has sponsored our cultural events and our elected officials,” Hildreth said in the editorial. “It has offered attractive price cuts and promotions. It has lured people in -- especially our young people -- with menthol cigarettes, which are considered even more addictive and damaging to health. It has taken our money and delivered sickness and death in return.”
Hilary Shelton, director of the NAACP, told the Times he was glad Meharry accepted the donation and he has faith they will use it well. Shelton also said he spoke with representatives of Juul and believed the donation was sincere.
Hildreth said the college will continue to pursue science and research vital to the health of the black community and protect the college’s autonomy from Juul.
“We at Meharry intend to advance the fight for better health and longer life by turning that insidious relationship on its head,” Hildreth said. “We are taking matters into our own hands with eyes wide-open. We welcome the opportunity to use significant grant monies from Juul to go where the science takes us and to publish those results no matter what we find.”
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Popular Right Now
Study shows how different types of college dormitories can affect grades
Not Summer Break | Just Visiting
Prominent actors criticize Bowling Green for removing name of Lillian Gish from campus theater
Higher Edonomics | Higher Ed Gamma
Guilty Verdict Leads SUNY to Change Building Name
Sudden Transition at Muhlenberg
India's draft national education policy outlines an ambitious -- and difficult to achieve -- agenda
Can Krueger's Superb 'Rockonomics' Help Us Understand Higher Ed Economics? | Technology and Learning
Yes, But: Humanities at Community Colleges | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
SEND ME THE NEWS
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe?{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* emailAddress *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Activate Account
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Set Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Account Info{* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* resendLink *} {* middleName *} {* gender *} {* birthdate *} {* phone *} {* mobile *} {* addressStreetAddress1 *} {* addressStreetAddress2 *} {* addressCity *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* addressState *} {* addressCountry *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!