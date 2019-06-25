Topics

Print This

New Programs: Cannabis Regulation, Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Events Management, Digital Communication, Nursing, Physician Assistance, Applied Behavior Analysis, American Sign Language, Civil Engineering, Engineering

By

Scott Jaschik
June 25, 2019
Comments
 

 

 

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careres

Search Over 35,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Sanders vs. Warren on College Debt Relief
Constitutional Due Process at Private Institutions?
Waiting for Work Authorization

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Guilty Verdict in Killing of Chinese Scholar

Academic Minute: Cause, Effect, Solution

Stanford Proposes $3.4B in New Housing in Rift With County

Taylor U President Resigns, Weeks After Pence Visit

Sanders Will Seek to Cancel All Student Debt

Librarians Move to Take Dewey Name Off Medal

Popular Right Now

Sanders outflanks Warren with proposal for universal student loan debt relief

Rhodes College ruling opens the door for due process at private universities

Rutgers-Newark chancellor apologizes for harsh treatment of campus cops

Taylor U President Resigns, Weeks After Pence Visit

International students applying for work authorization face longer wait times

Pitfalls to avoid when interpreting research studies on higher ed (opinion)

How to teach more effectively through course journals (opinion)

Stanford Proposes $3.4B in New Housing in Rift With County

Marketing Authenticity in Higher Education | Call to Action: Marketing and Communications in Higher

Back to Top