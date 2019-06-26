Print This

Newly Tenured … at MIT, U Hawaii Hilo, U San Diego

By

Scott Jaschik
June 26, 2019
Comments
 

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

  • Antoine Allanore, materials science and engineering
  • Saurabh Amin, civil and environmental engineering
  • Emilio Baglietto, nuclear science and engineering
  • Paul Blainey, biological engineering
  • Kerri Cahoy, aeronautics and astronautics
  • Juejun Hu, materials science and engineering
  • Sertac Karaman, aeronautics and astronautics
  • R. Scott Kemp, nuclear science and engineering
  • Aleksander Mądry, electrical engineering and computer science
  • Frances Ross, materials science and engineering
  • Daniel Sanchez, electrical engineering and computer science
  • Themistoklis Sapsis, mechanical engineering
  • Julie Shah, aeronautics and astronautics
  • Hadley Sikes, chemical engineering
  • William Tisdale, chemical engineering
  • Virginia Vassilevska Williams, electrical engineering and computer science
  • Amos Winter, mechanical engineering

University of Hawaii at Hilo

  • Shugeng Cao, pharmacy
  • Kathy Cooksey, natural and health sciences
  • Jesse Eiben, agriculture, forestry and natural resource management
  • Lindy Hern, arts and sciences
  • Su-Mi Lee, arts and sciences
  • Misty Pacheco, natural and health science
  • Li Tao, natural and health sciences

University of San Diego

  • Emilie Amrein, music
  • Jessica Bell, chemistry and biochemistry
  • Barbara Bliss, business
  • Austin Choi-Fitzpatrick, peace studies
  • Saturnino Garcia, engineering
  • Adam Haberman, biology
  • Imane Khalil, engineering
  • Koonyong Kim, English
  • Diane Keeling, communication studies
  • Marcelle Maese-Cohen, English
  • Rico Monge, theology and religious studies
  • Ivan Ortiz, English
  • Greg Prieto, sociology
  • Martin Repinecz, languages, cultures and literatures
  • Ruixia (Sandy) Shi, business
  • Steve Tammelleo, philosophy
  • Suzanne Walther, environmental and ocean sciences

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careres

Search Over 35,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

New Bill May Allow Athlete Compensation
Expanding Beyond NYC’s 5 Boroughs
Sanders vs. Warren on College Debt Relief

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

More Misconduct at Michigan State

Trump Administration Proposes New Apprenticeship Structure

Taylor U President Resigns, Weeks After Pence Visit

DeVos Calls for Making 'Second Chance Pell' Permanent

Stanford Proposes $3.4B in New Housing in Rift with County

Lawmakers Reconsider Bankruptcy for Student Loans

Popular Right Now

Ohio community college raises questions by enrolling large numbers of non-Ohio students

Bringing "small" teaching into the online classroom

Recommendations for hiring the best deans, provosts and presidents (opinion)

International students applying for work authorization face longer wait times

More Misconduct at Michigan State

Taylor U President Resigns, Weeks After Pence Visit

CUNY expands student success programs and helps to export them

Trump Administration Proposes New Apprenticeship Structure

How to teach more effectively through course journals (opinion)

Back to Top