Doug Lederman
June 27, 2019
  • John Avendano, president and CEO of Kankakee Community College, in Illinois, has been chosen as president of Florida State College at Jacksonville.
  • Michael F. Barry, assistant dean and practitioner in residence at St. Mary's University School of Law, in Texas, has been appointed as president and dean of South Texas College of Law Houston.
  • Allan Belton, acting president of Pacific Lutheran University, in Washington State, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Kimberly Dale, executive vice president at Western Nebraska Community College, has been selected as president of Western Wyoming Community College.
  • Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, dean of the College of Arts and Humanities at California State University at Fresno, has been named provost and vice president for academic affairs there.
  • Mark McCormick, interim president at Middlesex County College, in New Jersey, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Salvador Hector Ochoa, dean and professor at the College of Education at the University of New Mexico, has been appointed as provost and senior vice president at San Diego State University, in California.
  • Mark E. Smith, vice chancellor at Lancaster University, in Britain, has been chosen as president and vice-chancellor of the University of Southampton, also in Britain.

Doug Lederman

