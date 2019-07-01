Print This

Capital Campaign Watch: Kettering, Salisbury, U San Francisco

Scott Jaschik
July 1, 2019
Starting Off

  • Kettering University is starting a campaign to raise $150 million. A top priority is to finance a 105,000-square-foot learning facility. So far, the campaign has raised more than $103 million.
  • Salisbury University is starting a campaign to raise $75 million. Student aid and faculty support will be major priorities. To date, $48.2 million has been raised.
  • University of San Francisco has started a campaign to raise $300 million by 2022. More than $188 million has already been raised. Top priorities for funds are student aid and academic programs.

Track the status of fund-raising campaigns at Inside Higher Ed's database.

