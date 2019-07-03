New Presidents or Provosts: Arkansas State U, Azusa Pacific U, Brenau U, Delgado CC, Pittsburgh Technical College, Sul Ross State, Tri-County Technical College, U of Alabama-Huntsville, U of Idaho
- Darren Dawson, dean of engineering at Kansas State University, has been chosen as president of the University of Alabama in Huntsville.
- Galen DeHay, senior vice president at Tri-County Technical College, in South Carolina, has been promoted to president there.
- Paul Ferguson, founding dean of the School of Science, Technology and Health at Biola University, in California, has been named president of Azusa Pacific University, also in California.
- C. Scott Green, global chief operating and financial officer of Hogan Lovells, in New York, has been appointed president of the University of Idaho.
- Alicia B. Harvey-Smith, executive vice chancellor of Lone Star College, in Texas, has been chosen as president of Pittsburgh Technical College, in Pennsylvania.
- Robert Kinucan, associate provost at Sul Ross State University, in Texas, has been named executive vice president and provost there.
- Larissa Littleton-Steib, chancellor of Baton Rouge Community College, in Louisiana, has been selected as chancellor of Delgado Community College, also in Louisiana.
- Anne A. Skleder, senior vice president and provost and professor of psychology at Wilkes University, in Pennsylvania, has been chosen as president of Brenau University, in Georgia.
- Alan Utter, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Texas Woman’s University, has been appointed provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at Arkansas State University.
