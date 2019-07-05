Print This

New Presidents or Provosts: Alexandria Technical and CC, Black River Technical College, Danville CC, Northwood U, Suffolk U, Teachers College-Columbia U, U of South Carolina-Aiken, West Virginia U

July 5, 2019
  • Martin Eggensperger, vice chancellor for academic affairs at Arkansas State University Mountain Home, has been appointed president of Black River Technical College, also in Arkansas.
  • Jacqueline M. Gill, president of Metropolitan Community College, in Missouri, has been selected as president of Danville Community College, in Virginia.
  • Kent MacDonald, president and vice chancellor of St. Francis Xavier University, in Nova Scotia, has been named president and CEO of Northwood University, in Michigan.
  • Maryanne Reed, dean of Reed College of Media at West Virginia University, has been promoted to provost and vice president for academic affairs there.
  • Stephanie J. Rowley, associate vice president for research at the University of Michigan, has been named provost, dean of the college and vice president for academic affairs at Teachers College of Columbia University, in New York.
  • Julie H. Sandell, senior associate provost at Boston University, in Massachusetts, has been chosen as senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at Suffolk University, also in Massachusetts.
  • Michael Seymour, vice president of academic and student affairs at Lake Superior College, in Minnesota, has been selected as president of Alexandria Technical and Community College, also in Minnesota.
  • Daren Timmons, interim provost at the University of South Carolina Aiken, has been promoted to executive vice chancellor for academic affairs there.

