Print This

Faculty Awarded Tenure… at Boston U, U of Hawaii West Oahu

By

Scott Jaschik
July 9, 2019
Comments
 

Boston University

  • Aaron Beeler, chemistry
  • James C. Bird, mechanical engineering and materials science and engineering
  • Peter Blake, psychological and brain sciences
  • Yuri Corrigan, Russian and comparative literature
  • David Decosimo, theology
  • Leslie Dietiker, mathematics education
  • Mary Dunlop, biomedical engineering
  • Theresa Ellis, physical therapy
  • Daniel Erker, Spanish and linguistics
  • Jonathan Foltz, English
  • Tal Gross, markets, public policy and law
  • Paul Gugliuzza, law
  • Douglas Holmes, mechanical engineering
  • Ahmad “Mo” Khalil, biomedical engineering
  • John Marston, archaeology and anthropology
  • Linda Sprague Martinez, macro practice
  • Alex Olshevsky, electrical and computer engineering and systems engineering
  • Alexis Peri, history
  • Deborah Perlstein, chemistry
  • Anthony Petro, religion and women’s, gender and sexuality studies
  • Miloš Popović, electrical and computer engineering
  • Simon Rabinovitch, history
  • Scott Robertson, finance
  • Darren Roblyer, biomedical engineering
  • Christopher Salas-Wright, human behavior
  • Kaija Schilde, Frederick S. Pardee School of Global Studies
  • Trevor Siggers, biology
  • Amanda Tarullo, psychological and brain sciences
  • Andrea Vedolin, finance
  • Michael Woldemariam, international relations
  • Wilson Wong, biomedical engineering
  • Georgios Zervas, marketing

University of Hawaii West Oahu

  • Lo'ea Akiona, student affairs
  • Jennifer Byrnes, social sciences
  • Matthew Chapman, business administration
  • David Odhiambo, humanities
  • Melissa Saul, student affairs
  • Steve Taketa, student affairs

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careres

Search Over 35,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Foreign Gifts Under Scrutiny
Boosting Degree Completion With Blockchain
4-Way Collaboration in Colorado Springs

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

College Essay Grader Shares Excerpts Depicting Immigrants

Trump Overstated Academic Record, Report Says

Kabul University Lecturer Accused of Recruiting for ISIS

Academic Minute: Street Trees

Squeezed From All Sides: Opportunities and Challenges for Regional Public Universities

Trump Presses for Census Citizenship Question

Popular Right Now

Arizona State tackling college completion with blockchain

Calls for expulsion for a Texas A&M student who used racial slurs in viral video

Colleges call for more clarity on rules requiring disclosure of foreign gifts and contracts

Trump Overstated Academic Record, Report Says

21 Low-Cost Online Master's Degrees from Coursera and edX | Technology and Learning

Four Colorado colleges collaborate to form student consulting group

Little progress in diversifying faculty ranks, study finds, particularly at research universities

“Future of Higher Ed” Day One: Bluntness Unto Truth | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Debate over proposed expansion of Pell Grants to short-term job training

Back to Top