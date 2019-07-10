Increasing Cybersecurity and Identity Theft Awareness
Colleges and universities have started using unique approaches to raise awareness among students of cybersecurity threats.
With college students facing issues such as phishing or identity theft, some university and college security departments are incorporating different strategies in order to raise awareness of cybersecurity issues.
The number of individuals reporting identity theft in recent years has increased, and according to Consumer Reports, college students are more susceptible to identity theft than any other age group. Additionally, according to a report from the Federal Trade Commission, student loan identity theft increased in 2017 and 2018.
One of the common ways identity thieves accomplish their task is through email phishing schemes. Such schemes involve sending the target a fake email with the intention of attempting to convince the target to input personal information. However, college security and information technology organizations have begun to realize the dangers such issues pose to students -- who often are not always aware of the dangers of identity theft.
“The younger generations are much more willing to freely give away their information,” said Joel Garmon, chief information security officer at the University of Pittsburgh. “At this point in their lives, they don’t feel they have the need to be guarding it, so they’ll sometimes hand out anything or everything. Their willingness to give out information -- many times needlessly -- is a big hurdle.”
Pittsburgh is using unique methods to raise awareness among students about phishing schemes and identity theft. Garmon said each Halloween, at the end of Cybersecurity Awareness month, the university puts on a haunted house that students can only gain access to if they attend various stations where they can participate in activities related to cybersecurity awareness. Such activities included information on secure password creation, identifying phishing schemes and privacy measures.
Garmon said one of the biggest concerns when raising awareness is that students coming out of high school are often less familiar with using email than expected, as younger students are more frequently using other methods of communication. Garmon said this leads to new students being more susceptible to phishing schemes.
“When we get a lot of freshman students in, they know don’t much about email,” Garmon said. “They aren’t familiar with the appropriate protocols all the time.”
Part of efforts to stem identity theft is simply informing students of threats in advance. Orlando Leon, chief information officer at Fresno State University, said the university sends out notices in conjunction with the student government association warning students of potential cybersecurity threats. One recent threat has come in the form of a phishing scheme -- a message to student employees from their supervisors appearing to offer an Apple iTunes gift card. Leon said in an email that Fresno State has also launched an information campaign.
"The division distributes fliers at key events involving students, especially incoming freshmen," Leon said in an email. "The information focuses on how to minimize the threat of identity theft and provides key resources to contact in the event they become victims. Technology Services considers this to be more than a campaign, but a way of life given the enormity of recent cybersecurity threats worldwide."
Ellen Keohane, chief information officer at the College of the Holy Cross, said Holy Cross has started using a method called “self-phishing” in order to help students identify potential phishing schemes. Self-phishing involves the university creating fake phishing schemes based on the templates of real ones and seeing if students fall for it, and informing them of how they can better identify schemes in the future. Keohane said it was first tried out on faculty and staff to protect university information, but that the college implemented it with students in order to help their awareness of cybersecurity.
“Students aren’t yet as concerned about their credit rating when they’re young,” Keohane said. “So it’s a little harder at the beginning to explain the benefits of these programs to them. In general young people are more trusting and don’t think about the security or privacy aspects of things.”
Keohane said after the self-phishing program was implemented on college employees, they saw a noticeable improvement in the number of employees who fell for the ruse, and the same can be said for the students. Keohane said the college is also implementing a two-step verification process for emails in order to help ensure security.
“We always tell students, who are so immersed in technology, to slow down,” Keohane said. “When you see an email, you want to click on it right away, but stop and consider the circumstances. The way all of us use technology is too quick, and that’s how you get in trouble and fall for phishing.”
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Texas becomes second state to require FAFSA completion
Chicago sees success by dropping testing requirement for admissions
U of Alaska's accreditor warns that funding cuts could threaten system's status
Survey shows nearly half of students distracted by technology
What Matters More: Skills or Degrees?
Building bridges between California's community colleges, old and new
Community colleges should be more responsive to labor-market changes (opinion)
Ideas in Search of a Theory: Day Two of the 'Future of Higher Ed' Conference | Confessions of a Comm
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
SEND ME THE NEWS
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe?{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* emailAddress *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Activate Account
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Set Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Account Info{* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* resendLink *} {* middleName *} {* gender *} {* birthdate *} {* phone *} {* mobile *} {* addressStreetAddress1 *} {* addressStreetAddress2 *} {* addressCity *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* addressState *} {* addressCountry *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!