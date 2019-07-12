Print This

Faculty Awarded Tenure… at Kalamazoo, Widener, Winthrop

Scott Jaschik
July 12, 2019
Kalamazoo College

  • Menelik Geremew, money and banking
  • Brittany Liu, psychology
  • Amanda Wollenberg, biology
  • Michael Wollenberg, biology

Widener University

  • Jennifer Cullen, human service professions
  • Richard Hopkins, arts and sciences
  • Cary Leung, arts and sciences
  • Dipendu Saha, engineering
  • Anita Singh, engineering
  • Darrell Spurlock, nursing
  • Xiaochao Tang, engineering
  • Eamonn Tweedy, arts and sciences
  • Brooke Wells, human service professions
  • Zora Wolfe, human service professions

Winthrop University

  • Zach Abernathy, mathematics
  • Diana Boyer, geology
  • Monique Constance-Huggins, social work
  • Adriana Cordis, accounting
  • Philip Gibson, finance
  • Adam Glover, Spanish
  • Stephanie Lawson, marketing
  • Tracy Patterson, music
  • Duane Neff, social work
  • Andrew Seth Rouser, fine arts
  • Mary Slade, curriculum and pedagogy
  • Matthew Stern, biology
  • Nicki Washington, computer science.

Scott Jaschik

