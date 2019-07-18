Colleges Start Programs: Digital and Social Media, Nursing, International Communication, Human-Centered Development, Financial Planning
July 18, 2019
- Anna Maria College has started an undergraduate major in digital and social media.
- Briar Cliff University is starting a master's degree in psychiatric mental health nursing.
- Emerson College and Franklin University, in Switzerland, have announced a joint B.A. in international and political communication.
- Pennsylvania State University is starting a bachelor's degree in human-centered design and development.
- Robert Morris University is starting a bachelor's degree in financial planning.
