Colleges Award Tenure… at Centre, Frostburg State, Hamilton
July 19, 2019
- Leonard Demoranville, chemistry
- Jonathon Earle, history
- Ellen Goldey, vice president of academic affairs and dean of the college
- John Harney, history
- Danielle La Londe, classical studies
- Matthew Pierce, medieval Islamic history
- Ellen Swanson, mathematics
- Karin Young, chemistry
- Tianna Bogart, geography
- Kevin Knott, English
- Oleg Kucher, economics
- Haiyun Ma, history
- Jason Speights, physics and engineering
- Nazanin Tootoonchi, mathematics
- Katherine Brown, physics
- Courtney Gibbons, mathematics
- Gbemende Johnson, government
- Alexandra List, psychology
- Max Majireck, chemistry
- Seth Schermerhorn, religious studies
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
The divide over scholarly debate over gender identity rages on
Ellucian Banner security flaw highlighted by Education Department
Faculty group at Alaska's Anchorage campus says Fairbanks should bear brunt of state cuts
Steven Pinker's aid in Jeffrey Epstein's legal defense renews criticism of the increasingly divisive
Perspectives from the field on Amazon's big-dollar entry into training workers
States pass flurry of bills targeting loan servicers
Google's College Search Ignores Community Colleges
Review of Gary Roth, 'The Educated Underclass: Students and the Promise of Social Mobility'
Amazon, Google and other tech companies expand their postsecondary credential offerings
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!