New Presidents or Provosts: Arden U, Boise State U, Christian Brothers U, College of William & Mary, Iowa Valley CC District, Lesley U, Orange Coast College, Pfeiffer College, Texas Lutheran U

By

Doug Lederman
July 23, 2019
  • Peggy Agouris, dean of the College of Science at George Mason University, in Virginia, has been appointed provost at the College of William & Mary, also in Virginia.
  • Scott Bullard, interim president, senior vice president and dean of the college at Judson College, in Alabama, has been selected as president of Pfeiffer College, in North Carolina.
  • Debbie Cottrell, vice president of academic affairs at Texas Lutheran University, has been named president there.
  • Kristie Fisher, senior director of national associations and market engagement at ACT. Inc., in Iowa, has been chosen as chancellor of the Iowa Valley Community College District.
  • Carl Lygo, professor of law and founding vice chancellor of BPP University, in Britain, has been appointed vice chancellor and CEO of Arden University, also in Britain.
  • Jack Shannon, head of the Office of Strategic Alliances, Economic Development and Civic Partnerships and former vice president for advancement at Montclair State University, in New Jersey, has been selected as president of Christian Brothers University, in Tennessee.
  • Janet L. Steinmayer, president of Mitchell College, in Connecticut, has been named president of Lesley University, in Massachusetts.
  • Angelica Suarez, vice president for student affairs at the Southwestern Community College District, in California, has been chosen as president of Orange Coast College, also in California.
  • Marlene Tromp, campus provost and executive vice chancellor at the University of California, Santa Cruz, has been appointed president of Boise State University, in Idaho.

