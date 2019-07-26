New Presidents or Provosts: Alcorn State U, Beloit College, Central CC-Hastings, Framingham State U, Hawkeye CC, U of Tennessee-Knoxville, Walden U, Western Carolina U, Western Michigan U Cooley Law School, Widener U
July 26, 2019
- Eric Boynton, professor and chair of philosophy and religious studies at Allegheny College, in Pennsylvania, has been named provost and dean of the college at Beloit College, in Wisconsin.
- Kelli R. Brown, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Georgia College & State University, has been appointed chancellor of Western Carolina University, in North Carolina.
- Todd Holcomb, president of Western Nebraska Community College, has been selected as president of Hawkeye Community College, in Iowa.
- James McGrath, professor of law and associate dean for academic support and bar services at Texas A&M University School of Law, has been chosen as president and dean of Western Michigan University Cooley Law School.
- Felecia M. Nave, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at North Carolina Central University, has been selected as president of Alcorn State University, in Mississippi.
- Donde Plowman, executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, has been named chancellor of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.
- Angela M. Salas, associate vice chancellor for academic affairs at Indiana University Southeast, has been chosen as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Framingham State University, in Massachusetts.
- Ward Ulmer, chief learning officer and vice president of college administration at Walden University, has been promoted to president there.
- Jerry Wallace, dean of work-force, technical and community education at New River Community and Technical College in West Virginia, has been appointed president/division vice president of Central Community College's Hastings campus, in Nebraska.
- Andrew A. Workman, interim president of Roger Williams University, in Rhode Island, has been named provost at Widener University, in Pennsylvania.
