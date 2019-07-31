Print This

Colleges Award Tenure… at Drury, Winston-Salem State

By

Scott Jaschik
July 31, 2019
Comments
 

Drury University

  • Greg Booker, communication
  • Natalie Precise, education
  • James Simmerman, business/finance

Winston-Salem State University

  • Rachelle Barnes, psychological sciences
  • Althea Bradford, communication and media studies
  • Lisandra Estevez, art and visual studies
  • John Hutchens, mathematics
  • Hye Kim, art and visual studies
  • Lisa Maness, clinical laboratory sciences
  • James Pope, liberal studies
  • Tammara Thomas, rehabilitation counseling
  • Tangela Towns, behavioral sciences
  • Chinyu Wu, occupational therapy

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careres

Search Over 35,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A Welcome Message,
or a Warning?
Divisions Within Alaska’s ‘House on Fire’
This Journal's Future Is Female

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Ex-Michigan State President to Receive $2.45 Million in Salary

U.S. Reviewing Finances of Reinstated For-Profit Accreditor

Professor Says She Was Forced to Teach Under Fluorescent Lights

Buttigieg Calls Out For-Profit Colleges in Debate

Compilation: Removing Barriers to Student Success

Academic Minute: Border Security Technology Megaprojects

Popular Right Now

Alaska regents' intense debate over response to state cut reveals internal rifts

Philosophers should recognize the serious risks trans people face (opinion)

State Department's top education official says Chinese students are welcome, but…

About Those Parents Severing Their Guardianship | Just Visiting

New reports of questionable financial aid practices suggest anew that field is tilted toward the wea

Professor Says She Was Forced to Teach Under Fluorescent Lights

12 scholars share ideas for reducing carbon emissions in academic travel (opinion)

Ex-Michigan State President to Receive $2.45 Million in Salary

People should marshal the facts in refuting seemingly bigoted comments (opinion)

Back to Top