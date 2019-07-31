Colleges Award Tenure… at Drury, Winston-Salem State
July 31, 2019
- Greg Booker, communication
- Natalie Precise, education
- James Simmerman, business/finance
Winston-Salem State University
- Rachelle Barnes, psychological sciences
- Althea Bradford, communication and media studies
- Lisandra Estevez, art and visual studies
- John Hutchens, mathematics
- Hye Kim, art and visual studies
- Lisa Maness, clinical laboratory sciences
- James Pope, liberal studies
- Tammara Thomas, rehabilitation counseling
- Tangela Towns, behavioral sciences
- Chinyu Wu, occupational therapy
