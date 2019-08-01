Print This

New Programs: Cybersecurity, Air-Conditioning and Heating, Sports Management, Data Science, Tech Business, Business Analytics

Scott Jaschik
August 1, 2019
  • Albertus Magnus College is starting an undergraduate major in cybersecurity.
  • Coastal Carolina Community College is starting an associate in applied science program in air-conditioning, heating and refrigeration technology.
  • Grand Rapids Community College is starting an associate's degree in pre-sports management.
  • Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is starting a minor in data science and engineering.
  • University of California, Berkeley's Haas School of Business and College of Engineering have joined to launch a concurrent M.B.A./M.Eng. degree program to equip innovative leaders with the skills to take on complex and technical challenges.
  • University of Scranton is starting a major in business analytics.

Scott Jaschik

