New Programs: Cybersecurity, Air-Conditioning and Heating, Sports Management, Data Science, Tech Business, Business Analytics
August 1, 2019
- Albertus Magnus College is starting an undergraduate major in cybersecurity.
- Coastal Carolina Community College is starting an associate in applied science program in air-conditioning, heating and refrigeration technology.
- Grand Rapids Community College is starting an associate's degree in pre-sports management.
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is starting a minor in data science and engineering.
- University of California, Berkeley's Haas School of Business and College of Engineering have joined to launch a concurrent M.B.A./M.Eng. degree program to equip innovative leaders with the skills to take on complex and technical challenges.
- University of Scranton is starting a major in business analytics.
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Bad day for 2U highlights vulnerability of online program management companies
Small college towns can be unsuited for some faculty members from diverse backgrounds (opinion)
Germany's path to excellence for higher education
How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)
Author discusses his book on "the college dropout scandal"
Cengage and McGraw-Hill merger faces growing opposition
State Department's top education official says Chinese students are welcome, but…
Essay on the importance of teaching failure
Council of Graduate Schools data show there's no one way to use a doctorate
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!