Starting Off

College of the Atlantic has started a two-year campaign to raise $50 million. Thus far, $41 million has been raised. Priorities include new facilities and financial aid.

Finishing Up

ArtCenter College of Design has finished a $124 million campaign. When the campaign started in 2011, the goal was $100 million.

Davidson College has completed a five-year campaign, raising $555 million. The original goal was $425 million. Major goals were for the endowment and student aid.

Inside Higher Ed's database on fundraising may be found here.