Capital Campaign Watch: ArtCenter, College of the Atlantic, Davidson

Scott Jaschik
August 2, 2019
Starting Off

  • College of the Atlantic has started a two-year campaign to raise $50 million. Thus far, $41 million has been raised. Priorities include new facilities and financial aid.

Finishing Up

  • ArtCenter College of Design has finished a $124 million campaign. When the campaign started in 2011, the goal was $100 million.
  • Davidson College has completed a five-year campaign, raising $555 million. The original goal was $425 million. Major goals were for the endowment and student aid.

Inside Higher Ed's database on fundraising may be found here.

Scott Jaschik

