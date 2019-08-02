Capital Campaign Watch: ArtCenter, College of the Atlantic, Davidson
Starting Off
- College of the Atlantic has started a two-year campaign to raise $50 million. Thus far, $41 million has been raised. Priorities include new facilities and financial aid.
Finishing Up
- ArtCenter College of Design has finished a $124 million campaign. When the campaign started in 2011, the goal was $100 million.
- Davidson College has completed a five-year campaign, raising $555 million. The original goal was $425 million. Major goals were for the endowment and student aid.
Inside Higher Ed's database on fundraising may be found here.
