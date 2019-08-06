Print This

New Presidents or Provosts: Fort Lewis College, Furman U, Kent State U, Morgan State U, Northwestern College, Pitzer College, Reed College, Thomas More U, U of California Los Angeles, U of New Mexico, U of Pittsburgh-Greensburg

Doug Lederman
August 6, 2019
  • Audrey Bilger, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the college and professor of English at Pomona College, in California, has been named president of Reed College, in Oregon.
  • Emily A. Carter, dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Science at Princeton University, in New Jersey, has been appointed executive vice chancellor and provost at the University of California, Los Angeles.
  • Joseph L. Chillo, president of Newbury College, in Massachusetts, has been selected as president of Thomas More University, in Kentucky.
  • Lesia L. Crumpton-Young, vice president for research and institutional advancement and chief research officer at Tennessee State University, has been chosen as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Morgan State University, in Maryland.
  • Todd Diacon, executive vice president and provost at Kent State University, in Ohio, has been appointed president there.
  • Robert G. Gregerson, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and senior adviser to the provost at Florida Gulf Coast University, has been named president of the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.
  • James Paul Holloway, vice provost for global engagement and interdisciplinary academic affairs at the University of Michigan, has been selected as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of New Mexico.
  • Allen M. Omoto, associate provost for academic affairs and director of the Institute for Research on Social Issues at Claremont Graduate University, in California, has been chosen as vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty at Pitzer College, also in California.
  • Ken Peterson, dean of the faculty at Furman University, in South Carolina, has been named vice president for academic affairs and provost there.
  • D. Nathan Phinney, provost at Malone University, in Ohio, has been chosen as vice president for academic affairs at Northwestern College, in Iowa.
  • Tom Stritikus, deputy director of K-12 education at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has been appointed president of Fort Lewis College, in Colorado.

