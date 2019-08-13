Topics
New Programs: Cybersecurity Management, Speech-Language Pathology, Occupational Therapy, Engineering Management, Pharmaceutical Engineering
August 13, 2019
- Auburn University is starting a graduate certificate in cybersecurity management.
- Concordia University of Wisconsin is starting a master of science in speech-language pathology.
- Marquette University is starting a clinical doctorate of occupational therapy.
- Tennessee Tech University is starting a master's degree in engineering management.
- Virginia Commonwealth University is starting a Ph.D. in pharmaceutical engineering.
