Newly Tenured at… DePaul, Kutztown

Scott Jaschik
August 15, 2019
DePaul University

  • Mary Bridget, physics
  • Sydney Dillard, communication
  • Sheena Erete, design
  • Timothy French, chemistry
  • Megan Greeson, psychology
  • Kyle Grice, chemistry
  • Barbara Harris, nursing
  • Bradley Hoot, modern languages
  • Juan Hu, mathematics
  • Jessica Jerome, health sciences
  • Jason Kalin, writing, rhetoric and discourse
  • Chris Kalis, cinematic arts
  • Caroline M. Kisiel, literary history, play and creativity, adult learning
  • Christie Klimas, environmental science
  • Jessica Larva, art, media and design
  • Joseph Mello, political science
  • Rebecca Michel, counseling and special education
  • Denise Nacu, design
  • Timothy Peternel, cinematic arts
  • Brian Phelan, economics
  • Matthew Quinn, cinematic arts
  • Anuradha Rana, cinematic arts
  • Stephen Socki, cinematic arts
  • Fanny Soderback, philosophy
  • Paul Vadola, chemistry
  • Tawei (David) Wang, accountancy
  • Jaime Waters, Catholic studies
  • Jessica Westbrook, design
  • Charles Wurtzebach, real estate

Kutztown University

  • Mario Cardozo, geography
  • Alexander Hernandez, biology
  • Michael Johnston, cinema, television and media production
  • Ann Lemon, communication design
  • Lauren Moss, counselor education and student affairs
  • Nicole Romanski, art education
  • Cynthia Stunkard, special education
  • Patrick Walters, English

Scott Jaschik

