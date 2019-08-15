Newly Tenured at… DePaul, Kutztown
August 15, 2019
- Mary Bridget, physics
- Sydney Dillard, communication
- Sheena Erete, design
- Timothy French, chemistry
- Megan Greeson, psychology
- Kyle Grice, chemistry
- Barbara Harris, nursing
- Bradley Hoot, modern languages
- Juan Hu, mathematics
- Jessica Jerome, health sciences
- Jason Kalin, writing, rhetoric and discourse
- Chris Kalis, cinematic arts
- Caroline M. Kisiel, literary history, play and creativity, adult learning
- Christie Klimas, environmental science
- Jessica Larva, art, media and design
- Joseph Mello, political science
- Rebecca Michel, counseling and special education
- Denise Nacu, design
- Timothy Peternel, cinematic arts
- Brian Phelan, economics
- Matthew Quinn, cinematic arts
- Anuradha Rana, cinematic arts
- Stephen Socki, cinematic arts
- Fanny Soderback, philosophy
- Paul Vadola, chemistry
- Tawei (David) Wang, accountancy
- Jaime Waters, Catholic studies
- Jessica Westbrook, design
- Charles Wurtzebach, real estate
- Mario Cardozo, geography
- Alexander Hernandez, biology
- Michael Johnston, cinema, television and media production
- Ann Lemon, communication design
- Lauren Moss, counselor education and student affairs
- Nicole Romanski, art education
- Cynthia Stunkard, special education
- Patrick Walters, English
