Print This

New Presidents or Provosts: College of the Siskiyous, CC of Denver, Franklin & Marshall College, Grove City College, Lackawanna College, Mississippi Delta CC, Mississippi State U, Saint Anselm College, Trinity Intl U, West Valley-Mission CC District

By

Doug Lederman
October 17, 2019
Comments
 
  • Bradley J. Davis, president of West Valley College, in California, has been selected as chancellor of the West Valley-Mission Community College District, also in California.
  • Joseph A. Favazza, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Stonehill College, in Massachusetts, has been appointed president of Saint Anselm College, in New Hampshire.
  • Peter M. Frank, dean of the Porter B. Byrum School of Business at Wingate University, in North Carolina, has been chosen as provost and vice president of academic affairs at Grove City College, in Pennsylvania.
  • Tyrone Jackson, vice president for administrative services and the Utica campus at Hinds Community College, in Mississippi, has been selected as president of Mississippi Delta Community College.
  • Jill A. Murray, executive vice president and chief innovation officer at Lackawanna College, in Pennsylvania, has been promoted to president there.
  • Ruthanne Orihuela, executive dean of arts and humanities at Community College of Denver, in Colorado, has been promoted to provost and vice president for academic affairs there.
  • Char Perlas, interim vice president of student services at Cañada College, in California, has been named vice president of academic affairs at College of the Siskiyous, also in California.
  • Nicholas Perrin, Franklin S. Dyrness Professor of Biblical Studies at Wheaton College, in Illinois, has been chosen as president of Trinity International University, also in Illinois.
  • David Shaw, vice president for research and economic development at Mississippi State University, has been promoted to provost and executive vice president there.
  • Cameron Wesson, Lucy G. Moses Distinguished Professor of Sociology and Anthropology and interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Lehigh University, in Pennsylvania, has been named provost and dean of the faculty at Franklin & Marshall College, also in Pennsylvania.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careres

Search Over 35,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Defunding Student Mental Health
Moving Away From Merit Aid
Prioritizing Privacy

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Record Grad Rates at Cal State

Utah Students Demand Meeting on Safety Issues

Pa. System's Board Approves Request for Redesign Funding

Academic Minute: Virtual Reality and Job Interviews

Pa. College Eliminates Campus Counseling

Central Connecticut Releases Misconduct Report

Popular Right Now

Advice to highly sensitive academics for avoiding burnout (opinion)

Mental health is low priority for community colleges

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

New grant program at Pitt matches Pell Grants and targets students' unmet need

Racial inequality, at college and in the workplace

New presidents or provosts: Anselm Delta Denver F&M Grove City Lackawanna Mississippi State Siskiyou

Pa. System's Board Approves Request for Redesign Funding

The Gunman Took an Uber | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Is there a best practice for asking students to pay bills?

Back to Top