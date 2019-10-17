New Presidents or Provosts: College of the Siskiyous, CC of Denver, Franklin & Marshall College, Grove City College, Lackawanna College, Mississippi Delta CC, Mississippi State U, Saint Anselm College, Trinity Intl U, West Valley-Mission CC District
October 17, 2019
- Bradley J. Davis, president of West Valley College, in California, has been selected as chancellor of the West Valley-Mission Community College District, also in California.
- Joseph A. Favazza, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Stonehill College, in Massachusetts, has been appointed president of Saint Anselm College, in New Hampshire.
- Peter M. Frank, dean of the Porter B. Byrum School of Business at Wingate University, in North Carolina, has been chosen as provost and vice president of academic affairs at Grove City College, in Pennsylvania.
- Tyrone Jackson, vice president for administrative services and the Utica campus at Hinds Community College, in Mississippi, has been selected as president of Mississippi Delta Community College.
- Jill A. Murray, executive vice president and chief innovation officer at Lackawanna College, in Pennsylvania, has been promoted to president there.
- Ruthanne Orihuela, executive dean of arts and humanities at Community College of Denver, in Colorado, has been promoted to provost and vice president for academic affairs there.
- Char Perlas, interim vice president of student services at Cañada College, in California, has been named vice president of academic affairs at College of the Siskiyous, also in California.
- Nicholas Perrin, Franklin S. Dyrness Professor of Biblical Studies at Wheaton College, in Illinois, has been chosen as president of Trinity International University, also in Illinois.
- David Shaw, vice president for research and economic development at Mississippi State University, has been promoted to provost and executive vice president there.
- Cameron Wesson, Lucy G. Moses Distinguished Professor of Sociology and Anthropology and interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Lehigh University, in Pennsylvania, has been named provost and dean of the faculty at Franklin & Marshall College, also in Pennsylvania.
