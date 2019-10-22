Topics
New Programs: Sport Management, Health-Care Administration, Media, Data Science, Ethics
October 22, 2019
- Curry College has started a major in sport and recreation management.
- Fairfield University is starting a master of science in health-care administration.
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is starting a bachelor of science in communication, media and design.
- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is starting a major in data science.
- St. Thomas University, in Florida, is starting bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs in ethical leadership.
