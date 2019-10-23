Capital Campaign Watch: Simpson, Texas Lutheran, Virginia Tech
October 23, 2019
Starting Off:
- Simpson College, in Iowa, has announced a campaign to raise $25 million by 2020. The college has raised $20 million thus far and has renovated a science building.
- Virginia Tech announced a campaign to raise $1.5 billion by 2027. Major goals include a four-building Global Business and Analytics Complex in Blacksburg and a new campus in the Washington suburbs. The campaign has thus far raised $512 million.
Finishing Up:
- Texas Lutheran University has finished a campaign, started in 2011, to raise $75.6 million. The original goal of the campaign, which focused on facilities and scholarships, was $75 million. The campaign finished a year early.
Track the success of campaigns at Inside Higher Ed's fundraising database.
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Popular Right Now
What happened when a professor was accused of sharing his own work on his website
Arizona State sees some early adaptive courseware success
Learning management system switches slow down
Democrat says Trump administration improperly released aid to Dream Center colleges
Four-year-college leaders not feeling ready for the future
How a university is building a scaled degree program (opinion)
Marketing firm breaks down personas of adult learners to help colleges recruit better
The Golden Age of Teaching and Learning Hypothesis
Why a higher education leader should have a vision (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!