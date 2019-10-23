Print This

Capital Campaign Watch: Simpson, Texas Lutheran, Virginia Tech

By

Scott Jaschik
October 23, 2019
Comments
 

Starting Off:

  • Simpson College, in Iowa, has announced a campaign to raise $25 million by 2020. The college has raised $20 million thus far and has renovated a science building.
  • Virginia Tech announced a campaign to raise $1.5 billion by 2027. Major goals include a four-building Global Business and Analytics Complex in Blacksburg and a new campus in the Washington suburbs. The campaign has thus far raised $512 million.

Finishing Up:

  • Texas Lutheran University has finished a campaign, started in 2011, to raise $75.6 million. The original goal of the campaign, which focused on facilities and scholarships, was $75 million. The campaign finished a year early.

Track the success of campaigns at Inside Higher Ed's fundraising database.

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careres

Search Over 35,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Where Research Meets Profits
Democrats Raise Stakes
on Dream Center Investigation
Between a Rock and Title IX

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Cal State System Chancellor to Retire

New Indictments in Admissions Scandal

Job Interviews With a Face-Scanning Algorithm

Massachusetts AG Sues DeVos Over Debt Relief

Major Football Coaches' Salaries Rise 9%, to $2.67M

Blackburn President Quits After 9 Months

Popular Right Now

What happened when a professor was accused of sharing his own work on his website

Arizona State sees some early adaptive courseware success

Learning management system switches slow down

Democrat says Trump administration improperly released aid to Dream Center colleges

Four-year-college leaders not feeling ready for the future

How a university is building a scaled degree program (opinion)

Marketing firm breaks down personas of adult learners to help colleges recruit better

The Golden Age of Teaching and Learning Hypothesis

Why a higher education leader should have a vision (opinion)

Back to Top