Starting Off:

Simpson College, in Iowa, has announced a campaign to raise $25 million by 2020. The college has raised $20 million thus far and has renovated a science building.

Virginia Tech announced a campaign to raise $1.5 billion by 2027. Major goals include a four-building Global Business and Analytics Complex in Blacksburg and a new campus in the Washington suburbs. The campaign has thus far raised $512 million.

Finishing Up:

Texas Lutheran University has finished a campaign, started in 2011, to raise $75.6 million. The original goal of the campaign, which focused on facilities and scholarships, was $75 million. The campaign finished a year early.

Track the success of campaigns at Inside Higher Ed's fundraising database.