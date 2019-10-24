New Presidents or Provosts: Bristol CC, Claflin U, Clark Atlanta U, Lynn U, Rio Hondo College, Rose-Hulman Inst of Technology, Saint Vincent College, Tacoma CC, U of Denver, U of Oregon
October 24, 2019
- Suzanne Buglione, interim vice president for academic affairs and chief of staff at Bristol Community College, in Massachusetts, has been promoted to vice president for academic affairs there.
- Katrina Carter-Tellison, academic dean at Lynn University, in Florida, has been promoted to vice president for academic affairs there.
- George T. French Jr., president of Miles College, in Alabama, has been selected as president of Clark Atlanta University, in Georgia.
- Jeremy Haefner, provost and executive vice chancellor at the University of Denver, in Colorado, has been named chancellor there.
- Patrick Phillips, director of the Institute for Ecology and Evolution and head of the department of biology at the University of Oregon, has been chosen as provost there.
- Arturo Reyes, superintendent/president of Mendocino-Lake Community College District, in California, has been selected as president of Rio Hondo College, also in California.
- Marissa R. Schlesinger, associate dean of curriculum and first-year programs at Guttman Community College, part of the City University of New York, has been chosen as provost and vice president of academic affairs at Tacoma Community College, in Washington State.
- Rick Stamper, a professor of mechanical engineering and engineering management at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs there.
- Father Paul R. Taylor, executive vice president at Saint Vincent College, in Pennsylvania, has been promoted to president there.
- Dwaun J. Warmack, president of Harris-Stowe State University, in Missouri, has been selected as president of Claflin University, in South Carolina.
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Are states disinvesting in higher education? It depends on the time frame
Loan companies emerge to cater to the international student market
University of Denver pushes collaborative career services
Enthused about UVA's New Approach to Gen Ed | Just Visiting
What happened when a professor was accused of sharing his own work on his website
Professor Apologizes for Slur-Filled Survey
CUNY Contract Deal Means Big Raise for Adjuncts
Colleges should report on student loan measures long before defaults (opinion)
Candidates for Mississippi Chancellor Job Angry About Outcome
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!