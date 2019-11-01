Print This

Newly Tenured at… Bates, U of the South

Scott Jaschik
November 1, 2019
Bates College

  • Krista Aronson, psychology
  • Anita Charles, education
  • Travis Gould, physics
  • Michael Rocque, sociology

University of the South

  • Kristen Cecala, biology
  • Aaron Elrod, economics
  • Ross Macdonald, English
  • Shana Minkin, international and global studies
  • Courtney Thompson, American studies and women’s and gender studies
  • Courtney World, dance

