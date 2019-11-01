Newly Tenured at… Bates, U of the South
November 1, 2019
- Krista Aronson, psychology
- Anita Charles, education
- Travis Gould, physics
- Michael Rocque, sociology
University of the South
- Kristen Cecala, biology
- Aaron Elrod, economics
- Ross Macdonald, English
- Shana Minkin, international and global studies
- Courtney Thompson, American studies and women’s and gender studies
- Courtney World, dance
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Education Department issues new regulations on accreditation and state authorization of online provi
Clark dismisses graduate student who complained about possible gender discrimination and research mi
New data on the 36 million Americans who left college without a credential
Do trustees have full freedom of speech?
Faculty support for online learning builds slowly, steadily -- but not enthusiastically
Tenured and tenure-track faculty must combat an incremental erosion of faculty governance (opinion)
Ghostwriting peer reviews for advisers is more common than you might think
Authors discuss new book, 'The Insider's Guide to Working With Universities'
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!