Capital Campaign Watch: Carnegie Mellon, Marshall, Ohio State, SUNY New Paltz, Texas Christian

Scott Jaschik
November 4, 2019
Starting Off:

  • Carnegie Mellon University has started a campaign to raise $2 billion by 2024. More than $1 billion has been raised in the quiet phase.
  • Marshall University announced a campaign to raise $150 million by 2024. More than $100 million has already been raised. Priorities include scholarships and facilities.
  • Ohio State University has started a campaign to raise $4.5 billion. No end date has been set. The university has already raised $1.7 billion. Ohio State has goal of involving 500,000 donors in the campaign.
  • State University of New York at New Paltz has started a campaign to raise $23 million by 2021. The campaign has raised $18.5 million thus far. Top goals for the campaign include student aid and program support.
  • Texas Christian University has started a campaign to raise $1 billion by 2023. Thus far, nearly $600 million has been raised. Top priorities include strengthening the university's reputation and endowment.

Monitor how the campaigns are doing at Inside Higher Ed's database.

Scott Jaschik

