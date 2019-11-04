Starting Off:

Carnegie Mellon University has started a campaign to raise $2 billion by 2024. More than $1 billion has been raised in the quiet phase.

Marshall University announced a campaign to raise $150 million by 2024. More than $100 million has already been raised. Priorities include scholarships and facilities.

Ohio State University has started a campaign to raise $4.5 billion. No end date has been set. The university has already raised $1.7 billion. Ohio State has goal of involving 500,000 donors in the campaign.

State University of New York at New Paltz has started a campaign to raise $23 million by 2021. The campaign has raised $18.5 million thus far. Top goals for the campaign include student aid and program support.

Texas Christian University has started a campaign to raise $1 billion by 2023. Thus far, nearly $600 million has been raised. Top priorities include strengthening the university's reputation and endowment.

Monitor how the campaigns are doing at Inside Higher Ed's database.