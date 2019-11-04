Capital Campaign Watch: Carnegie Mellon, Marshall, Ohio State, SUNY New Paltz, Texas Christian
November 4, 2019
Starting Off:
- Carnegie Mellon University has started a campaign to raise $2 billion by 2024. More than $1 billion has been raised in the quiet phase.
- Marshall University announced a campaign to raise $150 million by 2024. More than $100 million has already been raised. Priorities include scholarships and facilities.
- Ohio State University has started a campaign to raise $4.5 billion. No end date has been set. The university has already raised $1.7 billion. Ohio State has goal of involving 500,000 donors in the campaign.
- State University of New York at New Paltz has started a campaign to raise $23 million by 2021. The campaign has raised $18.5 million thus far. Top goals for the campaign include student aid and program support.
- Texas Christian University has started a campaign to raise $1 billion by 2023. Thus far, nearly $600 million has been raised. Top priorities include strengthening the university's reputation and endowment.
Monitor how the campaigns are doing at Inside Higher Ed's database.
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Graduate student's death at UW Madison is a devastating cautionary tale
A window of opportunity for alternative textbook providers
In China, Surge in Students Informing on Professors
Clark dismisses graduate student who complained about possible gender discrimination and research mi
As AI-assessed job interviewing grows, colleges try to prepare students
Holy Cross to Investigate Faculty Misconduct
Essay on writing academic book reviews
There's a movement for better scientific posters. But are they really better?
To halt the crisis in the humanities, higher ed should rethink its classification of knowledge (opin
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!