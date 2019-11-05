New presidents or provosts: Ashland Cayuga DuPage Elon Flint Goucher Lansing NHTI Sydney

Print This

New Presidents or Provosts: Ashland U, Cayuga CC, College of DuPage, Elon U, Goucher College, Lansing CC, NHTI-Concord, U of Michigan-Flint, U of Sydney

Doug Lederman
November 5, 2019
  • Ronald G. Cantor, president of Southern Maine Community College, has been selected as provost and vice president of academic affairs at Cayuga Community College, in New York.
  • Brian W. Caputo, interim president of College of DuPage, in Illinois, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Kent Devereaux, president of New Hampshire Institute of Art, has been chosen as president of Goucher College, in Maryland.
  • Debasish Dutta, distinguished professor of engineering and former chancellor at Rutgers University at New Brunswick, has been selected as chancellor of the University of Michigan at Flint.
  • Amiel Jarstfer, vice president for academic affairs at Lincoln Memorial University, in Tennessee, has been chosen as provost at Ashland University, in Ohio.
  • Barbara Messerle, executive dean of the faculty of science and engineering at Macquarie University, in Australia, has been named provost at the University of Sydney, also in Australia.
  • Gretchen Mullin-Sawicki, president of several campuses at the Community College of Allegheny County, in Pennsylvania, has been appointed as president of NHTI, Concord’s Community College, in New Hampshire.
  • Aswani Volety, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and executive director for the Center for Marine Science at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, has been chosen as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Elon University, also in North Carolina.
  • Sally Welch, associate vice president for academic affairs at Lansing Community College, in Michigan, has been promoted to provost there.

Doug Lederman

