Newly Tenured at… UNC Greensboro, Williams

Scott Jaschik
November 8, 2019
University of North Carolina at Greensboro

  • Ali B. Askarov, peace and conflict studies
  • Allison F. Bramwell, political science
  • Anne G. Chouinard, educational research methodology
  • Jiyoung Hwang, marketing, entrepreneurship, hospitality and tourism
  • Thomas L. Lewis, mathematics and statistics
  • Brian L. McGowan, teacher education and higher education
  • Seoha Min, consumer, apparel and retail studies
  • Tamki Onishi, political science
  • Anne E. Parsons, history
  • Hemali P. Rathnayake, nanoscience
  • Jonathan T. Rowell, mathematics and statistics
  • Jamie L. Schissel, teacher education and higher education
  • Sunny R. Spillane, art
  • Tsz-Ki M. Tsui, biology
  • Naurice F. Woods Jr., African American and African diaspora studies

Williams College

  • Nelly Rosario, Latino studies

