Newly Tenured at… UNC Greensboro, Williams
November 8, 2019
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
- Ali B. Askarov, peace and conflict studies
- Allison F. Bramwell, political science
- Anne G. Chouinard, educational research methodology
- Jiyoung Hwang, marketing, entrepreneurship, hospitality and tourism
- Thomas L. Lewis, mathematics and statistics
- Brian L. McGowan, teacher education and higher education
- Seoha Min, consumer, apparel and retail studies
- Tamki Onishi, political science
- Anne E. Parsons, history
- Hemali P. Rathnayake, nanoscience
- Jonathan T. Rowell, mathematics and statistics
- Jamie L. Schissel, teacher education and higher education
- Sunny R. Spillane, art
- Tsz-Ki M. Tsui, biology
- Naurice F. Woods Jr., African American and African diaspora studies
- Nelly Rosario, Latino studies
