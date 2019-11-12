New Programs: Ethics and Public Policy, Social Media, Social Work, Health Sciences, Education, Criminal Justice, Nursing, Nuclear Engineering, Finance and Financial Services
November 12, 2019
- Adelphi University is starting a bachelor of arts in ethics and public policy.
- Belmont University is launching a major in social media management.
- Dordt University has started a master's degree in social work.
- Indiana Wesleyan University is starting a master's in social work.
- Simmons University has launched a certificate program for those who want to be interprofessional informationists.
- University of Maine at Farmington is starting a master of science in special education.
- University of Southern Indiana is starting a master's degree in criminal justice.
- University of the Cumberlands is starting an associate's degree in nursing.
- Virginia Tech is offering a minor in nuclear engineering.
- William Patterson University is starting a master of science in finance and financial services.
