Starting Up:

Hamline University has started a campaign to raise $110 million by 2023. The university has already raised $55 million. Top priorities are financial aid and academic initiatives.

Missouri State University has started a campaign to raise $250 million. To date, the university has raised $150 million. Key goals for the campaign are scholarships and faculty support.

Robert Morris University has started a campaign to raise $100 million by 2021. Priorities are scholarships and faculty research. Already, $92 million has been raised.

Syracuse University has started a campaign to raise $1.5 billion. Thus far, the campaign has raised $770 million. Scholarships and program improvements are key goals.

Upping the Goal:

St. Mary's University, in Texas, has reached the $130 million goal of its campaign two years early. The university has raised $138 million and has set a new goal of $150 million. University goals include efforts to promote the university's Roman Catholic identity.

Track the success of colleges at fundraising on the Inside Higher Ed database.