Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Bennett College, Boston Architectural College, Georgetown College, St. John's U, St. Louis CC-Meramec and Wildwood, Southern Regional Tech College, U of Montevallo, William Paterson U

By

Doug Lederman
November 15, 2019
Comments
 
  • Mary Beth Armstrong, interim vice president for academic affairs and professor and dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Montevallo, in Alabama, has been promoted to provost and vice president for academic affairs there.
  • Mahesh Daas, dean of the School of Architecture and Design at the University of Kansas, has been chosen as president of Boston Architectural College, in Massachusetts.
  • Julie Fickas, interim president and chief academic officer at St. Louis Community College's Forest Park campus, in Missouri, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • James Glass, provost at Southern Regional Technical College, in Georgia, has been promoted to president there.
  • Simon Geir Møller, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at St. John's University, in New York, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • William A. Jones, president of Bethany College, in Kansas, has been selected as president of Georgetown College, in Kentucky.
  • Feleccia Moore-Davis, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Tallahassee Community College, in Florida, has been appointed president and chief academic officer of St. Louis Community College's Wildwood campus, in Missouri.
  • Joshua B. Powers, administrative fellow for the Vermont State Colleges System and former associate vice president for academic affairs at Indiana State University, has been chosen as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at William Paterson University, in New Jersey.
  • Suzanne Walsh, deputy director of postsecondary success at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, in Washington State, has been named president of Bennett College, in North Carolina.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careres

Search Over 35,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Paralyzed by Division
Wake-Up Call
How Mindfulness Helps Grad Students

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Community College Contracts With Outside Counseling Company

Psychology Adjunct Is a White Nationalist

Illinois to Include Sexual Misconduct in Background Checks

'Toxic' Professor Won't Be Teaching Next Semester

Williams Releases Statement on Free Inquiry and Inclusion

New Research on Diversity Officers, Campus Climate

Popular Right Now

Could Wayne State be paralyzed for a year?

Mindfulness significantly benefits graduate students, says first study of its kind

Should a white colleague wear a Black Lives Matter pin? (opinion)

The 8 Steps Institutions Need to Take to Improve Student Success | Higher Ed Gamma

Differences in college ROI vary by institution, type and time frame measured, report says

'Toxic' Professor Won't Be Teaching Next Semester

Colleges determine how to protect students from opioid epidemic

Ph.D. student poll finds mental health, bullying and career uncertainty are top concerns

New Research on Diversity Officers, Campus Climate

Back to Top