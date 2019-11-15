November 15, 2019
- Mary Beth Armstrong, interim vice president for academic affairs and professor and dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Montevallo, in Alabama, has been promoted to provost and vice president for academic affairs there.
- Mahesh Daas, dean of the School of Architecture and Design at the University of Kansas, has been chosen as president of Boston Architectural College, in Massachusetts.
- Julie Fickas, interim president and chief academic officer at St. Louis Community College's Forest Park campus, in Missouri, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- James Glass, provost at Southern Regional Technical College, in Georgia, has been promoted to president there.
- Simon Geir Møller, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at St. John's University, in New York, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- William A. Jones, president of Bethany College, in Kansas, has been selected as president of Georgetown College, in Kentucky.
- Feleccia Moore-Davis, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Tallahassee Community College, in Florida, has been appointed president and chief academic officer of St. Louis Community College's Wildwood campus, in Missouri.
- Joshua B. Powers, administrative fellow for the Vermont State Colleges System and former associate vice president for academic affairs at Indiana State University, has been chosen as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at William Paterson University, in New Jersey.
- Suzanne Walsh, deputy director of postsecondary success at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, in Washington State, has been named president of Bennett College, in North Carolina.
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Could Wayne State be paralyzed for a year?
Mindfulness significantly benefits graduate students, says first study of its kind
Should a white colleague wear a Black Lives Matter pin? (opinion)
The 8 Steps Institutions Need to Take to Improve Student Success | Higher Ed Gamma
Differences in college ROI vary by institution, type and time frame measured, report says
'Toxic' Professor Won't Be Teaching Next Semester
Colleges determine how to protect students from opioid epidemic
Ph.D. student poll finds mental health, bullying and career uncertainty are top concerns
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!