New Programs: Supply Chain Management, Cloud Computing, Information Systems, Data, Health Services, Engineering Management
November 19, 2019
- Georgetown University is starting a master's in professional studies in supply chain management.
- Morgan State University is starting a bachelor of science in cloud computing.
- Point Park University is starting a master of science in information systems and business analytics.
- Saint Vincent College is starting majors in business data analytics and data science.
- Troy University is starting a graduate certificate in health services management.
- Tufts University is starting an online master's degree in engineering management.
